U.K. hands sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a deal to secure U.S. base

Manitoba man acquitted 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted.
The British government agreed Thursday to hand sovereignty of the long-contested Chagos Islands, an archipelago of more than 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, to Mauritius, in a deal to secure the future of a strategically important U.K.-U.S. military base.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement will secure the future of the base at Diego Garcia, the largest in the chain of remote islands off the tip of India that has been under British control for over 50 years. The base, which is home to around 2,500 personnel, mainly Americans, has been involved in military operations including the 2003 war in Iraq and the long-running war in Afghanistan.
Britain's Labour government said without the deal the secure operation of the military base would be under threat, with contested sovereignty and legal challenges, including through various international courts and tribunals.
“It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the U.K., as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner,” Lammy said.
The agreement also paves the way for the potential return of the few people still alive who were forcibly displaced from their homes on the islands decades ago.
As part of the deal, the U.K. will retain sovereignty of Diego Garcia for an initial period of 99 years, and will pay Mauritius an undisclosed rent. It will also create a “resettlement” fund for displaced Chagossians aimed at letting them move back to the islands other than Diego Garcia.
The Chagos Islands, which conjure up images of paradise with their lush vegetation and long stretches of white sandy beaches, have been at the heart of what Britain has called the British Indian Ocean Territory since 1965 when they were siphoned away from Mauritius, a former U.K. colony that gained independence three years later. Mauritius, which lies east of Madagascar in southern Africa, is around 2,100 kilometres (1,250 miles) southwest of the Chagos Islands.
Following a lease agreement with Britain, the U.S. built the naval base at Diego Garcia for defence purposes in the 1970s. The U.S. has described the base as “an all but indispensable platform” for security operations in the Middle East, South Asia and East Africa.
Around 1,500 inhabitants from the Chagos Islands were displaced to make way for the U.S. base, in what Human Rights Watch said last year amounted to “crimes against humanity committed by a colonial power against an indigenous people.”
Chagossian Voices, a U.K.-based group representing the Chagossian diaspora around the world, voiced disappointment that the negotiations excluded those displaced.
“Chagossians have learned this outcome from the media and remain powerless and voiceless in determining our own future and the future of our homeland.” it said in a statement on social media. “The views of Chagossians, the indigenous inhabitants of the islands, have been consistently and deliberately ignored and we demand full inclusion in the drafting of the treaty.”
The agreement will have to be signed off in a treaty and is dependent on legal processes being finalized. Both sides have committed to complete this as quickly as possible.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he spoke to his Mauritius counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, on Thursday morning, welcoming the agreement after two years of negotiations that began under the previous Conservative government.
“56 years after our independence, the decolonization is finally complete,” Jugnauth said in a televised address to the nation later Thursday.
The Mauritius government said that the treaty will aim to resolve all outstanding issues related to the islands, including “its former inhabitants,” as well as addressing “the wrongs of the past.”
It laid out the hope that those displaced who are still alive and their descendants, who are mainly living in the U.K., Mauritius and the Seychelles, will have a right to return, as it is now “free” to implement a resettlement program on the islands except Diego Garcia.
It added that the U.K. will financially support the Chagossians, who have fought a long-running legal battle about their displacement, most recently in 2016 when they lost out in a Supreme Court ruling in the U.K. At the time, the previous Conservative government refused their right to return but voiced its “deep regret” for the way the Chagossian community had been mistreated in the 1960s and 1970s.
Over the years, the Chagossians and Mauritius have garnered increasing international support, notably among African nations and within the United Nations. In 2019, in an advisory option that was non-binding, the International Court of Justice ruled that the U.K. had unlawfully carved up Mauritius when it agreed to end colonial rule in the late 1960s.
In a statement, the White House said President Joe Biden applauded the “historic agreement” on the status of the Chagos Islands.
“The agreement secures the effective operation of the joint facility on Diego Garcia into the next century,” the statement said.
In the U.K., Conservative lawmakers standing to be leader of Britain's opposition party expressed dismay at the decision to hand over sovereignty of all but one of the islands. They were criticized for the comments, given that the previous Conservative government started the negotiations.
One of the candidates, Tom Tugenhat, said he has consistently opposed any plan to hand over sovereignty of the islands and warned that the move could see Mauritius potentially leasing one of the islands to China.
“This is a shameful retreat undermining our security and leaving our allies exposed," he said.
___
Gerald Imray in Cape Town, South Africa, contributed to this report.
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted.
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
With the U.S. election widely predicted to be a close race, some believe American voters in Canada and overseas will be crucial in helping elect the new president about a month from now.
An Ontario family was planning a religious trip to Saudi Arabia that included 10 people, but when they were checking in for their flights, the family discovered some of their tickets were fake.
A Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from deceased individuals he was supposed to be investigating has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
Thousands sang, cheered and prayed as multiple preachers declared Donald Trump to be God's favoured candidate to defeat what one called the “forces of darkness.”
Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted.
A Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from deceased individuals he was supposed to be investigating has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
A senior Mountie says the RCMP is working to address concerns of diaspora community members who say police often neglect to follow up with them about complaints of foreign interference.
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
An increasing number of Ontario school boards are reporting deficits and are using or even depleting their reserves, according to internal Ministry of Education briefing documents.
With the U.S. election widely predicted to be a close race, some believe American voters in Canada and overseas will be crucial in helping elect the new president about a month from now.
U.S. authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills.
Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel caused few casualties and little damage, but it marked a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East as Israeli forces battle Tehran's militant allies in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. Here's what we know.
Belarusian opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Thursday said 224 political prisoners in Belarus must be freed urgently, and called on Western countries to negotiate their release with the Belarusian authorities.
It finally set off on a three-and-a-half-year cruise from Belfast, Northern Ireland on Monday night after months of setbacks.
Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump's fiercest Republican antagonists, will join Democrat Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Wisconsin on Thursday aimed at reaching out to moderate voters and rattling the former president.
A painting discovered by a junk dealer in the basement of an Italian villa six decades ago is actually the work of Pablo Picasso and could sell for millions, according to experts.
A senior Mountie says the RCMP is working to address concerns of diaspora community members who say police often neglect to follow up with them about complaints of foreign interference.
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his ultimatum to the government stands, after the Liberals voted against a motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to France today to attend the Francophonie summit, where the shadow of a wider war in the Middle East will likely loom large over the meeting of French-speaking countries.
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
The federal government's decision to not provide Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine this respiratory virus season raises health equity concerns, experts and advocates say, as some Canadians look to the U.S. to get the shot.
A woman with the rare condition of two uteruses delivered twins, one from each womb, last month at a hospital in northwestern China, according to health officials and state media.
Amazon Web Services’ director of global artificial intelligence is encouraging Canada not to go it alone when it comes to regulating the technology.
The bracket for 2024's Fat Bear Week contest was revealed Tuesday night, but only after a deadly bear-on-bear attack at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve on Monday delayed the unveiling.
Three years after the 30-year-old South Korean woman received a barrage of online fake images that depicted her nude, she is still being treated for trauma. She struggles to talk with men. Using a mobile phone brings back the nightmare.
It's entirely in the realm of possibility that we could one day see Andrew Garfield dangling from a skyscraper as Spider-Man again.
The movie 'Rust' will premiere at a film festival next month, three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins will killed in a shooting incident on the set of the western.
Two musicians who played with Gordon Lightfoot are bringing the Lightfoot Band to Atlantic Canada.
The social media platform formerly known as Twitter is worth almost 80 per cent less than two years ago when Elon Musk bought it, according to estimates from investment giant Fidelity.
Transat A.T. Inc. is preparing to lay off up to 80 workers as the tour operator struggles to turn its finances around, according to a preliminary notice sent to the Quebec government.
Construction of Saudi Arabia’s kilometre-high Jeddah Tower, which will become the world’s tallest skyscraper upon completion, has resumed almost seven years after work ground to a halt amid a kingdom-wide anti-corruption purge.
Toilet paper shortages in stores across America are giving folks nightmarish reminders of the pandemic era. But the lack of toilet paper isn’t a direct result of a major port strike Tuesday. It’s because of panic buying.
What does New Westminster's təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre have in common with a historic 68,000-seat stadium in Beijing, an NFL stadium and the aquatics venue for the Paris Olympics? They've all been named among the world's most beautiful sports venues for 2024.
After spending eight years living in the United Arab Emirates before the birth of their daughter in the late 1990s took them back to Canada, teachers Zora and Dave Keffer were no strangers to exploring the world.
Days after being suspended by FIFA, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced heroics in front of the watching Prince William as Aston Villa sealed another famous win against Bayern Munich.
The claim to Shohei Ohtani's potentially lucrative 50th home run ball grew more complicated this week, with a second fan filing a lawsuit asserting he had possession of the historic baseball.
The men's final of this year’s China Open was billed as a battle between two titans and it definitely didn't disappoint.
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.
Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravans have seen sales jump over the third quarter and calendar year. According to FCA Canada, sales were up by 79 per cent this quarter and up 85 per cent for the calendar-year to date.
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
Moving into the second week of October, the eastern half of Canada can expect some brisker fall air to break down from the north
What does New Westminster's təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre have in common with a historic 68,000-seat stadium in Beijing, an NFL stadium and the aquatics venue for the Paris Olympics? They've all been named among the world's most beautiful sports venues for 2024.
The last living member of the legendary Vancouver Asahi baseball team, Kaye Kaminishi, died on Saturday, Sept. 28, surrounded by family. He was 102 years old.
New data from Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley shows a surge in supply and drop in demand in the region's historically hot real estate market.
On Saturday night at her parents’ home in Delaware, Ont. the Olympic bronze medallist in pole vault welcomed everyone who played a role in getting her to the podium in Paris.
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
When a group of B.C. filmmakers set out on a small fishing boat near Powell River last week, they hoped to capture some video for a documentary on humpback whales. What happened next blew their minds.
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
Police and firefighters are responding to a house fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood Thursday morning.
New data from Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley shows a surge in supply and drop in demand in the region's historically hot real estate market.
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby will announce his party's full action plan at an event in Surrey Thursday.
A Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from deceased individuals he was supposed to be investigating has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
An Ontario family was planning a religious trip to Saudi Arabia that included 10 people, but when they were checking in for their flights, the family discovered some of their tickets were fake.
The province’s police watchdog has released new details of an incident outside a Midtown apartment building on Wednesday night that left a Toronto police officer with gunshot wounds.
A Calgary shooting range, which has been in operation for almost 25 years, has closed.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a cyclist on Country Hills Boulevard near Deerfoot Trail N.E.
A new report from the Calgary Foundation paints a concerning picture of the city's quality of life, highlighting rising costs, housing challenges and safety concerns.
Several schools are closed in Kemptville, Ont. today as police investigate a threat targeting a Catholic high school in the community.
Most Canadians want employers to be flexible on hybrid work policies in the future, saying work-from-home arrangements enhance employee productivity and well-being, according to a new survey.
OC Transpo will be providing an update today on the Trillium Line LRT, including an anticipated start date for trial running.
A new study out of Montreal's Concordia University found that, if policies and trends remain unchanged, a two-bedroom in Montreal will cost $4,325 per month, a similar unit in Toronto will cost $5,600 and one in Vancouver will be around $7,750 within eight years.
The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear a challenge from the Quebec government to a lower court ruling granting asylum seekers access to subsidized daycare spaces.
As the Los Angeles Kings prepare to play a controversial preseason game in Quebec City on Thursday evening, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has given François Legault a Kings jersey, but not just any Kings jersey.
There are renewed questions over a recent comment by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on whether the province is being sprayed from above by so-called chemtrails.
The six-part "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" docuseries debuts Friday, a behind-the-scenes sports showcase from Prime Video.
Temperatures managed to stay above 0 C across most (possibly all) of the Edmonton region this morning as cloud cover hung around and helped insulate things.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was assaulted in Fredericton last month.
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. The Saint John Police Force says 31-year-old Ryan Cail breached the conditions of his statutory release when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre last month.
A Nova Scotia town which relies on tourists is feeling the impacts of cancelled ferry crossings to Prince Edward Island.
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters one year after his NDP government was elected, but there are challenges ahead in fulfilling promises to improve health care and balance the budget.
A man has died and Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
A Regina woman has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud after being charged with defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services.
Saskatchewan's general election campaign moved into its second day Wednesday, with the two main parties shying away from touching the provincial sales tax while an upstart conservative party promises to slash it in half.
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
An Olympian and retired competitive boxer have been named as the official Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tappers.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are trying to identify two vehicles as part of an arson investigation in Erin.
A home in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood has been left devastated following a fire early Wednesday morning.
A Saskatoon photographer is hoping to make some love connections through a unique blind dating. The idea came out of a need to help singles get offline and back to real in-person connections.
A Saskatoon-based political scientist doesn't expect Saskatchewan's provincial election to be dominated by large issues, explosive events or political fireworks prior to voting day on Oct. 28.
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
An Ontario family was planning a religious trip to Saudi Arabia that included 10 people, but when they were checking in for their flights, the family discovered some of their tickets were fake.
A 41-year-old from Elliot Lake is facing even more charges after behaving very badly after being arrested on outstanding warrants.
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday
An investigation is underway at London's safe consumption site after someone who visited the facility died.
Drivers on Highway 402 in the area of Wonderland Road may have experienced some delays on Wednesday. OPP and London fire were on scene after a transport truck caught fire around 4:30 p.m.
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
Smoke alarms alerted apartment occupants of a kitchen fire below.
Ward 1 Councillor Clare Riepma will be docked 15 days' pay and was sternly reprimanded for violating the City of Barrie's code of conduct on two separate occasions.
A multi-vehicle collision on the Ouellette Avenue overpass impacted morning commuters heading to downtown Windsor on Thursday morning.
New research from GreenShield shows one in three Canadians would quit their job for better mental health benefits.
Police in Chatham are advising the public of a road closure. The intersection of Queen Street and Park Avenue is closed because of downed power lines.
The moment the writ was dropped for the Oct. 19 election, candidates all over B.C. began putting up campaign signs. By the following day, many of those signs had already been stolen or vandalized, and that’s continuing today.
DoorDash is increasing fees in British Columbia in response to recently passed provincial legislation.
A grassroots campaign to end gender-based violence has sent a letter to BC Conservative Leader John Rustad informing him it is withdrawing permission for him to wear its symbol.
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
Hearings on a proposed coal project in Alberta's Crowsnest Pass will go ahead despite legal challenges.
A Lethbridge man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.
From offering two meals a week to three a day, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen has grown immensely over the past 40 years.
Closing arguments have begun in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
City council in Sault Ste. Marie has decided to purchase the former general hospital site, with an eye on demolishing the property and selling it to a buyer serious about redevelopment.
A woman who has worked for CTV News Northern Ontario for 50 years was honoured Tuesday night with a lifetime achievement award.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.