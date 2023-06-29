U.K. government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful

In this photo released by UK Parliament, Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, ,June 15, 2022. A British court ruled Thursday that a government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful. The government is likely to challenge the ruling at the U.K. Supreme Court. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP) In this photo released by UK Parliament, Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, ,June 15, 2022. A British court ruled Thursday that a government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful. The government is likely to challenge the ruling at the U.K. Supreme Court. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social