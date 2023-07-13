U.K. government offers millions of public sector workers pay hikes to end strikes

Junior doctors stand on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster in London, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo) Junior doctors stand on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster in London, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social