World

    • U.K. government demands an explanation after police ram a runaway cow with a squad car

    Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 for the first cabinet meeting since Liz Truss was installed as British Prime Minister a day earlier. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 for the first cabinet meeting since Liz Truss was installed as British Prime Minister a day earlier. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Share
    London, United Kingdom -

    Britain’s interior minister on Saturday demanded an “urgent explanation” after police officers were filmed ramming a runaway cow with their car.

    The Surrey Police force said it had referred itself to the police ethics watchdog over the incident.

    The force said officers responded on Friday evening to reports of a loose cow ”running at members of the public” in Staines-upon-Thames, just outside London. and damaging a car. It said officers spent several hours trying to catch the animal, and eventually “a decision was made to stop it using a police car.”

    Footage published on social media showed a cow running in a residential road being hit by a police car, getting up, and then being hit again.

    The cow sustained a large cut to its leg and was being treated by a vet, police said.

    Home Secretary James Cleverly posted on X: “I can think of no reasonable need for this action. I’ve asked for a full, urgent explanation for this. It appears to be unnecessarily heavy handed.”

    The footage drew anger in animal-loving Britain. BBC nature presenter Chris Packham tweeted: “What sort of monster rams a calf?”

    Animal welfare charity the RSPCA said that it would contact police over the “upsetting and distressing footage.”

    Surrey Police said it had notified the Independent Office of Police conduct, which investigates misconduct allegations against officers.

    Chief Inspector Sam Adcock said “the decision to use the police car is one that was only taken after other methods to stop the cow had failed.

    “There will be an investigation into the actions that led to this, but our focus at all times is on ensuring the safety of the public.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News