U.K. government backs upskirting ban after lawmaker blocks it
The prime minister said Sunday she will take steps to ensure the matter is debated in Parliament. (Pexels)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 8:42AM EDT
LONDON - Britain's Conservative government says it will formally back a bill to ban "upskirting" photos, after an opposition attempt to outlaw the practice was derailed by a Conservative lawmaker.
Christopher Chope sparked outrage when he single-handedly blocked a bill to ban covertly photographing under people's clothes, even though the government had expressed support for it.
Because the bill was introduced by a single lawmaker, rather than by the government, the objection of one parliamentarian was enough to stop it in its tracks.
Chope later said he did not object to the content of the bill, just the way it was introduced.
Prime Minister Theresa May's office said Monday that the government would adopt the bill, giving it more allotted parliamentary time and a better chance of becoming law.
