U.K. elections watchdog says new voter ID law stopped thousands from casting ballots

FILE - People queue at the entrance of a polling station in London, on May 6, 2021. Britain’s electoral watchdog said Friday, June 23, 2023 that about 14,000 people were prevented from voting in last month’s local elections because of a new law requiring voters to show photo identification. The Electoral Commission said 0.25 per cent of people who went to polling stations were unable to cast ballots because they didn’t have the right ID, and “significantly more” than that likely did not show up at all. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) FILE - People queue at the entrance of a polling station in London, on May 6, 2021. Britain’s electoral watchdog said Friday, June 23, 2023 that about 14,000 people were prevented from voting in last month’s local elections because of a new law requiring voters to show photo identification. The Electoral Commission said 0.25 per cent of people who went to polling stations were unable to cast ballots because they didn’t have the right ID, and “significantly more” than that likely did not show up at all. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

