U.K. election betting scandal widens as a fourth Conservative Party official reportedly investigated

Maximum-security prison in Quebec evacuated due to forest fires
More than 200 inmates were relocated Saturday after a maximum-security prison on Quebec's north shore was evacuated due to the threat of raging forest fires in the region.
The chief data officer of Britain's Conservative Party has taken a leave of absence, British media reported Sunday, following growing allegations that the governing party's members used inside information to bet on the date of Britain's July 4 national election before it was announced.
The Sunday Times and others reported that Nick Mason is the fourth Conservative official to be investigated by the U.K.'s Gambling Commission for allegedly betting on the timing of the election.
The Times alleged that dozens of bets had been placed with potential winnings worth thousands of pounds.
The reports came after revelations in recent days that two Conservative election candidates, Laura Saunders and Craig Williams, are under investigation by the gambling watchdog. Saunders' husband Tony Lee, the Conservative director of campaigning, has also taken a leave of absence following allegations he was also investigated over alleged betting.
Police said one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 's police bodyguards was arrested Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest came after the gambling regulator confirmed it was investigating "the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election."
The growing scandal, just two weeks ahead of the national election, has dealt a fresh blow to Sunak's Conservative Party, which is widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.
Sunak said this week that he was "incredibly angry" to learn of the allegations and said that anyone found to have broken the law should be expelled from his party.
Sunak announced on May 22 that parliamentary elections would be held on July 4. The date had been a closely guarded secret and many were taken by surprise because a vote had been expected in the fall.
Saunders, a candidate standing in Bristol, southwest England, has said she will cooperate fully with the investigation.
Williams was Sunak's parliamentary private secretary as well as a member of Parliament running for reelection on July 4. He has acknowledged that he was being investigated by the Gambling Commission for placing a 100-pound (US$128) bet on a July election before the date had been announced.
Senior Conservative minister Michael Gove condemned the alleged betting and likened it to " Partygate," the ethics scandal that contributed to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ouster in 2022.
That controversy saw public trust in the Conservatives plummet after revelations that politicians and officials held lockdown-flouting parties and gatherings in government buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
"It looks like one rule for them and one rule for us," Gove told the Sunday Times. "That's the most potentially damaging thing."
Daisy Cooper, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, said "people are sick and tired of this sleaze" and that Sunak must intervene and order an official inquiry.
The Conservative Party said it cannot comment because investigations are ongoing.
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a three-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
The snowcapped peak of Mount Rainier, which towers 4.3 kilometres (2.7 miles) above sea level in Washington state, has not produced a significant volcanic eruption in the past 1,000 years. Yet, more than Hawaii’s bubbling lava fields or Yellowstone’s sprawling supervolcano, it’s Mount Rainier that has many U.S. volcanologists worried.
Growing political discontent in a Liberal stronghold could lead to a Conservative breakthrough in an Ontario byelection that may put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership to the test. On Monday, voters in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's will head to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in the city’s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
Israa Hilles is desperate for morsels of news from her family, trapped in Gaza as the war rages on around them.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a fire at a restaurant in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he floated the idea of having a 'migrant league of fighters' to UFC President Dana White, using dehumanizing language to describe illegal immigrants.
Police said a fourth victim died a day after a shooter opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store, wounding nine others and riddling cars with bullet holes as panicked bystanders scrambled for cover.
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a three-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
More than 1,000 people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced extreme high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Sunday.
Behind the smiles, the balloons and the red-carpet pageantry of President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea last week, a strong signal came through: In the spiraling confrontation with the U.S. and its allies over Ukraine, the Russian leader is willing to challenge Western interests like never before.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is not worried about military attacks on member countries.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
Here's the message from Dr. Marcas Bamman, a physiologist with decades of research into aging who preaches the benefits of weight-resistance training for those who are getting up there.
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
NASA is planning to launch a satellite that will hunt for asteroids and comets that could pose a danger to Earth.
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
The film marked the first and only time he had acted opposite son Kiefer Sutherland, and they were cast as a former gunslinger and his estranged father who confronted a merciless businessman in 1872 Wyoming.
Economists are forecasting inflation slowed further in May, which would be welcome progress for the Bank of Canada after it cut its key lending rate for the first time in four years.
A group of hackers claiming responsibility for a cyberattack on CDK's software systems has demanded millions of dollars in ransom to put an end to the hack, which affected auto dealers across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The decrease in the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate has helped buyers gain more confidence in the real estate market, but an Ottawa real estate broker says uncertainty remains an issue leaving some buyers skeptical.
Exercise is good, but resistance training with heavy weight is great! That's especially true if you are looking to maintain strength in older age, a new study shows.
An Ottawa-based artist is responsible for Friday's Google Doodle celebrating ribbon skirts and shirts. The Doodle was posted on National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.
French luxury conglomerate LVMH has added a tiny Parisian bistro to its sprawling empire of designer fashion brands, jewelry makers and hotels.
It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink. One game. For everything.
Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
A group of hackers claiming responsibility for a cyberattack on CDK's software systems has demanded millions of dollars in ransom to put an end to the hack, which affected auto dealers across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Bugatti has unveiled its new model, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a massively powerful hybrid with an equally impressive price tag. The car will replace the US$3.3 million, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in the city’s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested in Dawson Creek.
One man is in hospital following a Saturday night shooting in northeast Calgary.
When Leo Wieser worked in the movie biz, he built a million-dollar swimming pool that was used for one day.
Ontario's top court has dismissed a case brought by an Ottawa mother and son after a dispute over snow-clearing duties under their lease agreement with the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation (OCH).
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver is facing charges after driving into their parking lot in Ottawa Sunday morning.
The Gulf Quest 4 Clinical Trials (GQCT) is one step closer to hitting its target of $10 million to help fund research at the Ottawa Hospital.
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
Israa Hilles is desperate for morsels of news from her family, trapped in Gaza as the war rages on around them.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
Russian authorities said four people died and over 100 were wounded in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Sunday, while the second day of Russia's aerial bombing of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine killed at least one person.
It was doors closed for St. Patrick's Catholic Church on 'Doors Open for Churches' day in Halifax.
Progress is being made to train more lifeguards for the summer ahead, following several years of declining certification numbers.
James K. Irving is being remembered as a legend in Canadian business while championing causes close to New Brunswick.
A beloved backyard barbecue bean bag toss game has made it to the big leagues.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
Mothers and families struggling with postpartum depression or navigating the struggles of parenthood have access to some help through a new wellness centre which opened its doors in Regina Saturday.
A large part of Saskatchewan is at a high risk for thunderstorms heading into Sunday, according to an outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
Over a hundred floats, representing institutions from across Saskatchewan took part in the 2024 Pride Parade —Saskatoon's largest annual parade event.
An early morning fire that ripped through a structure in North Battleford claimed the life of one individual.
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
London police are treating a fire to a business in west London as suspicious. Just after 2:30 a.m. fire crews were called to a clothing store at 725 Notre Dame Dr. in London.
Officers were called to the busy intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road mid-afternoon for a person hit by a vehicle.
Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
This weekend's storm that brought heavy rainfall to Simcoe Muskoka is being investigated for tornado activity.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
As Pride month events continue throughout the region, on Saturday, the festivities were extra special in New Tecumseth.
A person from Leamington is dead after a crash in Middlesex County. Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to a crash on Longwoods Road near Sassafras Road in Southwest Middlesex.
A 7 p.m. vigil is planned for the unnamed mother, father and two children at the local soccer complex.
Daytime highs will return to seasonal levels throughout the week with overnight lows also cooling off significantly compared to the last week.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
Police in the Okanagan have been impounding more than a vehicle per day for excessive speeding this year.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service have charged a suspect with second-degree murder following an investigation in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
An Indigenous not-for-profit energy company is releasing a book about its fight to bring electricity to a group of First Nation communities on northern Ontario's James Bay coast.
Environment Canada has extended its heavy rainfall warning for much of northeastern Ontario, which began Saturday.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
