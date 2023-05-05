U.K. Conservatives take battering in key local elections

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is interviewed after visiting a U3A community group at the Chiltern leisure centre in Amersham, England, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, coinciding with the Government's announcement on tackling fraud. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, pool) Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is interviewed after visiting a U3A community group at the Chiltern leisure centre in Amersham, England, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, coinciding with the Government's announcement on tackling fraud. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, pool)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days

A gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in a series of villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social