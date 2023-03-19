U.K. aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman gives a press conference in the capital Kigali, Rwanda Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo) Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman gives a press conference in the capital Kigali, Rwanda Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social