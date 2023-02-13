U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 8 hurt, police say
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring multiple people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn.
At least eight people were hurt, two critically. The driver was arrested. His son identified him as Weng Sor, 62, a troubled man with a history of violence and stints behind bars.
New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the driver's behavior as a "violent rampage," but said there was no evidence of "terrorism involvement."
The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood before police stopped it more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away, near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
Weng Sor's son, Stephen Sor, 30, told The Associated Press that his father had a history of mental illness and, until recently, was living in Las Vegas.
"Very frequently he'll choose to skip out on his medications and do something like this," Stephen Sor said in an interview outside his Brooklyn home. "This isn't the first time he's been arrested. It's not the first time he's gone to jail."
The first report of a truck crashing into pedestrians and cyclists came in at 10:30 a.m., police said, and other reports followed as the vehicle moved through a busy section of Brooklyn.
Katherine Aronova said she saw the U-Haul run a red light, hit a delivery worker on an e-bike in the middle of the road and drag him a short distance.
"His face was covered with blood. He was unconscious," and his shoes were scattered on the sidewalk, Aronova said. "The electric bicycle was destroyed completely."
A security camera video showed the truck clip a scooter, then swerve onto a sidewalk and nearly plow into a pedestrian, who dived to safety just in time. A police patrol car then followed the truck down the sidewalk at high speed.
"I was in shock and didn't know what was happening until I saw the police patrol was chasing it," a witness, Andrea Vasquez, said in Spanish. "Thank God that man saved himself," she added of the person who narrowly escaped.
Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk after the chase ended, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities examined the vehicle to make sure it didn't contain explosives.
Sewell said a police officer responding to the incident was among the injured.
Bay Ridge, a melting pot of immigrants from Europe, Asia and the Middle East, sits just north of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge along New York Harbor.
It's popularly known as the setting of the 1977 John Travolta film "Saturday Night Fever," and as the home of the police commissioner played by Tom Selleck on TV's "Blue Bloods." Each fall, it hosts a leg of the New York City Marathon.
Stephen Sor described his relationship with his father as "rocky," and said his father had a history of mental illness, as well as not taking medications and acting out. He said he didn't speak to his father often and was surprised when he showed up in Brooklyn in the middle of the night about a week ago.
"I try to just distance, as long as he leaves us alone," Sor said.
Weng Sor's criminal records date back nearly two decades.
In 2015, he stabbed his brother in Las Vegas and served about 17 months in a Nevada prison, according to court and prison records. In 2020, he stabbed someone in the arm and chest with a knife and was sentenced to 364 days in county jail, with about 10 months of time already served.
Before pleading guilty in that case, Sor underwent several months of evaluations at state psychiatric facilities until he was found competent to face charges, court records show. The records don't list a possible diagnosis, but note that Sor was placed on medications.
In an earlier Nevada case, Sor was ordered to undergo counseling and perform community service after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery in 2005. The judge noted that he was soon moving to New York and ordered him to submit to a mental health evaluation once there.
------
Associated Press journalists Julie Walker, David Martin, Michelle Price and Robert Bumsted in New York City; Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco; and Ken Ritter and Rio Yamat in Las Vegas, Nevada, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 8 hurt, police say
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
Plane believed to be searching Lake Huron for downed UFO most followed at one point on flight-tracking website
A global flight-tracking website says a plane believed to be searching for the debris of an unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday was the most-tracked flight worldwide at one point Monday.
John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
Canada
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
-
John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
A recent survey suggests the majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
Some students dismissed early, Halifax parking ban to be enforced as nor'easter heads for N.S.
A developing nor'easter is already affecting travel in Nova Scotia and has prompted some schools to dismiss students early.
-
Ottawa, First Nations take first steps to protect massive swath of ocean off Vancouver Island
The federal government and coastal First Nations took a significant step towards establishing a massive marine protected area off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
World
-
U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 8 hurt, police say
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.
-
Camilla, Queen Consort, tests positive for COVID-19
Camilla, the wife of King Charles III and Queen Consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
-
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report
A Georgia judge on Monday ordered the partial release later this week of a special grand jury report into efforts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.
-
Netanyahu launches contentious overhaul as thousands protest
Tens of thousands of Israelis -- hoisting flags, blowing on horns and chanting 'democracy' and 'no to dictatorship' -- protested outside the parliament building Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government formally launched a contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system.
-
German ballet director suspended over feces attack on critic
A German newspaper critic had animal feces smeared on her face in the city of Hannover by a ballet director who apparently took offense at a review she wrote.
-
Philippines says China ship used laser against coast guard
The Philippines on Monday accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea, calling it a 'blatant' violation of Manila's sovereign rights.
Politics
-
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Major parties support quick passage of Liberal bill delaying assisted dying expansion
All major parties in the House of Commons are signalling they will support a Liberal bill that would further delay the expansion of medically assisted dying to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder.
Health
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
A recent survey suggests the majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
Sci-Tech
-
New federal telecom policy will require CRTC to enact rules to improve competition
The final version of a new telecom policy directive first unveiled by the federal government in May of last year is now in force.
-
Call of the wild? Hungarian research explores why your dog is prone to howling
Researchers in Budapest examined whether certain dog breeds are more prone to howling and if this had anything to do with their genetic closeness to wolves.
-
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
Entertainment
-
How ASL performer Justina Miles stole the show at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna wasn't the only one shining bright like a diamond during the Super Bowl. Videos of Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, are racking up views online as admirers praise her energetic performances Sunday.
-
How Rihanna kept her feet on the ground, while so high in the air at the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII halftime show production designer Bruce Rodgers explains how Rihanna and her dancers were safely held aloft during the performance.
-
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54.
Business
-
Indigo cyberattack highlights mounting sophistication of hackers: experts
A cybersecurity incident stretched into its fifth day at Indigo Books & Music Inc. on Monday, illuminating the growing risk of cyberattacks on Canadian companies and consumers.
-
New study shows nearly half of all insolvencies last year were filed by millennials
Around half of all insolvencies filed in 2022 were by millennials, despite only accounting for less than 27 per cent of the Canadian population aged 18 and older, according to a new study.
-
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help. They could lose access as soon as Monday unless they pay Twitter a monthly fee of at least US$100.
Lifestyle
-
What's my type? An expert's take on choosing your match
While many people have an idea of the kind of person they would like to date, a Canadian study finds who we think is our 'type' doesn't always align with those we end up choosing.
-
The truth behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
'He Gets Us' a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering US$100 million media investment, but the campaign has ties to conservative political aims, anti-LGBTQ views and far-right ideologies that appear at odds with the campaign's inclusive messaging.
-
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a boneless wing' that isn't a wing at all.
Sports
-
Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish.
-
John Paris Jr., first Black coach in pro hockey, should be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, petition states
This Black History Month, there is a new push to finally recognize John Paris Jr., the first Black professional hockey coach, in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
Skiers seek climate change moves: 'The seasons have shifted'
Overall World Cup winners Mikaela Shiffrin, Federica Brignone and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are among nearly 200 athletes from multiple disciplines who have signed a letter addressed to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation demanding action over climate change.
Autos
-
Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers
Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public.
-
Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026
Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026.
-
Toyota's CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs
The next president at Japan's top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles.