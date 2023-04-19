Tyre Nichols' family sues Memphis police over beating, death

The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. The family of Tyre Nichols has sued the city of Memphis, Wednesday, April 19, and individual officers and emergency medical personnel involved in his case. (Matthew Hinton/AP Photo, File) The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. The family of Tyre Nichols has sued the city of Memphis, Wednesday, April 19, and individual officers and emergency medical personnel involved in his case. (Matthew Hinton/AP Photo, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada

The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joins PSAC workers on a picket line in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers are on strike across the country after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before a Tuesday night deadline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social