Tyre Nichols' family sues Memphis police over beating, death
The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers, sued the officers and the city of Memphis on Wednesday, blaming them for his death and accusing officials of allowing a special unit's aggressive tactics to go unchecked despite warning signs.
The lawsuit accuses Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis of starting a crime-suppression unit called Scorpion to target repeat violent offenders in high-crime areas. The lawsuit claims the Scorpion unit used "extreme intimidation, humiliation, and violence" and "disproportionately focused on and targeted young Black men," saying Nichols was targeted because he was Black. It says that the department permitted this aggressive approach to develop and ignored complaints by other residents targeted by the unit before Nichols' death.
The suit, filed by lawyers for Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, seeks a jury trial and financial damages.
The five officers charged with beating Nichols were members of the unit, police have said. The unit was disbanded after the Nichols beating.
The city of Memphis declined comment on the lawsuit.
Nichols died three days after the brutal beating in January. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters between police and Black people that have spurred protests and renewed public discussion about police brutality.
In most cases, the officers have been white, but all five officers accused in Nichols' death are Black. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith are charged with second-degree murder in Nichols' death. They have pleaded not guilty.
The lawsuit names as defendants the city of Memphis, Police Director Davis, the five officers who have been fired and charged, another officer who has been fired but not charged, and an additional officer who retired before he could be fired. It also names three Memphis Fire Department employees who were fired after officials said they failed to render aid to Nichols as he was on the ground, struggling with his injuries.
Martin, Haley, and now-fired officer Preston Hemphill claimed Nichols was driving recklessly before they stopped him as he was heading home from a park the evening of Jan. 7.
However, the lawsuit said they stopped 29-year-old Nichols for reasons that have "never been substantiated."
Before stopping Nichols, Martin called into dispatch to run his license plate for warrants or traffic infractions, and the response came back negative, the lawsuit states. Nonetheless, Martin, Haley and Hemphill pulled their squad cars up to Nichols' car while he was stopped at a red light and boxed him in.
Martin and Haley deactivated their body worn cameras, the lawsuit states. They ran to Nichols' car and pulled him out without explanation. They wore black sweatshirts with the hoods pulled up and did not identify themselves as police. Hemphill, meanwhile, "sprinted out of his unmarked squad with his gun drawn, held sideways, and pointed squarely at Tyre--ready to deploy deadly force on a non-resistant individual for an unknown and unidentified offense."
"What did I do?" Nichols asked during the encounter and ran away from officers after he was pulled out of his car "to attempt to save his life and defend himself," the lawsuit said.
The officers had pinned him to the ground and pepper-sprayed him while threatening to break his arm and fire a stun gun at him. When Nichols managed to run away, Hemphill did fire his stun gun, according to police records.
Nichols was captured a few minutes later by Mills, Bean and Smith. Joined by Haley and Martin, "they brutally punched, kicked, and pepper-sprayed him and beat him with a baton for seven minutes straight, all while he was physically restrained," according to the lawsuit.
"While still able to speak, Tyre screamed out for his mother--shouting "Mom! Mom!" into the neighborhood in hopes that she or someone nearby would come to his aid as he was being brutalized and pummeled to death," it said.
Just feet from his home, Nichols was beaten so badly that he was "left unrecognizable," the lawsuit states, comparing his case to that of Emmett Till some 70 years prior and the officers to a "modern-day lynch mob."
"Unlike Till, this lynching was carried out by those adorned in department sweatshirts and vests and their actions were sanctioned--expressly and implicitly--by the City of Memphis," it said.
The officers' own body cameras recorded them beating Nichols and then ignoring him for nearly half an hour as the handcuffed and badly injured 29-year-old struggled to stay upright, propped sitting against an unmarked police car.
After the beating, Memphis police on the scene "smiled, laughed, and talked with their fellow officers" as Nichols sat on the ground, the lawsuit said.
Memphis Police Director Davis has said she has seen no evidence justifying the traffic stop or the officers' response.
The suit says that the city of Memphis hired Davis as police chief knowing that she had played a prominent role with the Atlanta Police Department's RED DOG unit: "a police unit that was eventually disbanded due to numerous allegations of violations of the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, including--but not limited to--illegal searches and seizures and excessive force," according to the lawsuit.
The suit accuses Davis of forming an identical unit at the Memphis Police Department that "predictably implemented the same unconstitutional mandates, policies, and customs"
The lawsuit calls SCORPION "an officially authorized gang of inexperienced, untrained, hyper-aggressive police officers turned loose on the Memphis community without any oversight."
Members of the SCORPION unit "engaged in a practice of `jumping out' to ambush Memphis citizens and aggressively harass them and search them in public," the lawsuit claims. It accuses Davis and other police supervisors of encouraging officers to engage in illegal searches and seizures.
The lawsuit accuses the Memphis Police Department of lowering standards for who could become an officer and making it easier to graduate from the police academy by allowing recruits to retake exams several times at the time the officers involved in Nichols' beating were brought on. In addition to being less qualified, new recruits were not properly trained in a number of areas, including probable cause, traffic stops, the Fourth Amendment, and use of force, according to the lawsuit.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
Cash incentives not enough to attract clinicians to rural Canada, doctor says
Communities and provincial governments are offering cash incentives to doctors who agree to set up long-term practices in rural regions across Canada.
Bargaining continues as federal workers picket, major service disruptions expected
Canada's largest federal public-service union and the federal government continue to negotiate as workers go on strike, triggering major service disruptions.
King Charles' coronation cross will contain relic believed to be from Christ's crucifixion
A 'beautiful and symbolic' silver cross containing a piece of the so-called True Cross will lead King Charles III's coronation procession in London next month.
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March fell 11 per cent compared with February.
Tech companies shouldn't be labelling media companies in ad hoc way: academic
One academic says it's 'terrible' to have tech companies labelling media accounts in the ad hoc and reactionary way Twitter has recently.
Charges put focus on Jehovah's Witnesses' handling of abuse
A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah's Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation's most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith.
Canada
-
Cash incentives not enough to attract clinicians to rural Canada, doctor says
Communities and provincial governments are offering cash incentives to doctors who agree to set up long-term practices in rural regions across Canada.
-
Tech companies shouldn't be labelling media companies in ad hoc way: academic
One academic says it's 'terrible' to have tech companies labelling media accounts in the ad hoc and reactionary way Twitter has recently.
-
Quebec intends to prohibit the sale of flavoured vape products
The Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced his intention to table regulation that would prohibit the sale of flavoured vaping products (other than tobacco flavour) in the coming weeks.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March fell 11 per cent compared with February.
-
Bargaining continues as federal workers picket, major service disruptions expected
Canada's largest federal public-service union and the federal government continue to negotiate as workers go on strike, triggering major service disruptions.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudanese army, rivals announce another ceasefire
Sudan's military and its paramilitary rival each have announced that they will abide by a 24-hour ceasefire, starting Wednesday evening, after a previous attempt at a truce failed a day earlier.
-
Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting
Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that killed four people at a Sweet 16 birthday party, investigators announced Wednesday.
-
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital rose to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said Wednesday, and a dozen people had been detained including the hospital's head and her deputy.
-
'Like an earthquake': Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.
-
Tyre Nichols' family sues Memphis police over beating, death
The family of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers, sued the city of Memphis, individual officers and emergency medical personnel involved in his case, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Memphis.
-
King Charles' coronation cross will contain relic believed to be from Christ's crucifixion
A 'beautiful and symbolic' silver cross containing a piece of the so-called True Cross will lead King Charles III's coronation procession in London next month.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.
-
Allies must balance 'friendshoring' with opening trade: U.S. Chamber of Commerce head
United States chambers of commerce are pushing Washington and Ottawa to strike the right balance between protecting supply chains and maintaining free trade across the continent.
-
Bargaining continues as federal workers picket, major service disruptions expected
Canada's largest federal public-service union and the federal government continue to negotiate as workers go on strike, triggering major service disruptions.
Health
-
U.S. Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions
The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues.
-
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
-
Quebec intends to prohibit the sale of flavoured vape products
The Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced his intention to table regulation that would prohibit the sale of flavoured vaping products (other than tobacco flavour) in the coming weeks.
Sci-Tech
-
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
Entertainment
-
Foo Fighters announce new album, 1st since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
-
Spotify back up for most users after global outage
Audio streaming platform Spotify was back up for most users, the company said on Wednesday, after a brief outage that disrupted service for tens of thousands of users globally.
-
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday.
Business
-
Federal workers now on strike. Here are the services that may be affected
Federal departments and agencies have released a list of services that may be disrupted now that workers are on strike. Here's an updated list of what services may be affected.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March fell 11 per cent compared with February.
-
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World's district
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees on Wednesday began trying to reshape Disney World's governing body with proposals to eliminate a planning board and prohibit mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements in an evolving showdown between the Republican governor and the world's best-known entertainment company.
Lifestyle
-
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
-
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
-
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
Sports
-
Maradona's medical team on trial in former great's death
Eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentine court has ruled.
-
Penalties make early impact on several NHL playoff series
During the NHL regular season, power-play goals accounted for 21 per cent of those scored. On the first night of the playoffs, nearly half the goals scored came on the power play, including two game-winners -- one in overtime.
-
Canadian men to open this summer's Gold Cup on home soil at Toronto's BMO Field
Canada will open this summer's Gold Cup in Toronto against a yet-to-be decided qualifying team before heading to Houston to complete Group D play against Guatemala and Cuba.
Autos
-
'Like an earthquake': Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.
-
Edmunds: 2023 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2023 Volkswagen Golf R
If a traditional two-door sports car isn't practical enough for you, consider one of these hot hatch options: the Volkswagen Golf R or the Honda Civic Type R.
-
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.