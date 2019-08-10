Typhoon leaves 28 dead in China, 20 still missing
Rescuers search for victims of a landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The official Xinhua News Agency says more than 1 million people were evacuated in coastal Zhejiang province before the typhoon hit land at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday (Chinatopix Via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 10:10PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 10:54PM EDT
BEIJING -- A powerful typhoon left at least 28 people dead in China, after a landslide backed up a river that broke through debris and inundated homes, state media reported Sunday.
Another 20 people remained missing, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
Typhoon Lekima made landfall at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in Wenling city, about 300 kilometres south of Shanghai, the China Meteorological Administration said.
The deaths occurred in Yongjia county on the outskirts of Wenzhou, a major port city. The river blocked by a landslide rose to a level of 10 metres (30 feet) within 10 minutes, trapping 120 villagers, Xinhua said.
More than 1 million people were evacuated before the storm struck, including 253,000 in Shanghai.
Shanghai Disneyland was closed, as were some popular tourist areas along the riverfront in the city's historic Bund district.
"Of course, it's a little disappointing, but it's because of the weather so we can all understand, right. This is a natural disaster, isn't it?" said Wang Chunguang, who was visiting from Jiangsu province north of Shanghai.
CCTV said 3,023 airline flights in Shanghai, Hangzhou and other cities and some train services were cancelled. Authorities in Shanghai also shut down the high-speed magnetic levitation train to Pudong International Airport.
Lekima, downgraded to a tropical storm, was heading slowly northward along China's east coast on Sunday morning.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Moscow election protest attracts huge crowd, spurs spinoffs
- Canada raises travel warning amid escalating protests in Hong Kong
- Officials: Car bomb kills 3 U.N. staff outside mall in Libya
- Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
- North Korea says leader Kim supervised tests of weapons systems