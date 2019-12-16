Two-year-old girl sleeping in bed killed by gunshots fired into home
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 10:19AM EST
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Authorities say bullets were fired into an Oklahoma City home, killing a 2-year-old girl and wounding her grandmother as they were asleep in bed.
Police say investigators have no idea who fired the shots early Monday that killed 2-year-old Riah Janae Thomas. Her grandmother, Chametra Thomas, was treated and released from a hospital.
Lt. Cody Koelsch told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police had no previous history with the home and don't know why it may have been targeted.