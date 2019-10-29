MARSH HARBOUR, The Bahamas -- It’s been nearly two months since Hurricane Dorian hammered the Bahamas, killing dozens of people and levelling homes. Since then, little has changed as the island nation struggles to rebuild.

Rebuilding efforts have yet to start, leaving thousands of people without a place to live. Many have sought refuge in nearby Florida. As of late September, 600 people were still considered missing with the official death toll at 56.

The port of Marsh Harbour was once bustling, packed with marinas and restaurants. These days, there is little activity.

Of the 120 taxis that operated in the region, only 10 are still on the roads, according to cab driver Debbie Russell.

“And half of them are all banged up,” she told CTV News. “There’s no businesses that have been running. Nothing except gas.”

A temporary gas station has been set up to help those still on the island get around. On Tuesday, contractor Jackson Blatch filled a drum full of gas out of concern that fuel may run out.

Blatch is waiting for work to begin, but that has yet to start. Asked about materials for rebuilding, he admitted that accessing much-needed supplies “is hard.”

Fences have been built around deserted shantytowns, strewn with flattened homes and debris.

The government has banned rebuilding on sites of former shantytowns. Some say the move is to prevent people from living in squalor, while critics suggest it’s a way to drive out illegal migrants living in the communities.

According to United Nations estimates, 76,000 people in Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands were left homeless by the hurricane.