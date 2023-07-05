Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new monarch

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, background, host guests for a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP, File) King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, background, host guests for a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social