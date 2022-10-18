Two men wounded in 'surprise' bear attack while hunting in Wyoming

Two men hunting in Wyoming were attacked and wounded in a "sudden, surprise" attack by a grizzly bear over the weekend, state game officials said on Monday.

Both men were transported to local hospitals, one of them by helicopter, following the Saturday afternoon encounter, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said in a written statement. There was no further word on their condition.

"Based on the initial information, this appears to be a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear," the department said.

The men were hunting and recreating in the Shoshone National Forest, south of Cody, when the bear pounced on them in heavy cover, according to the department.

Landowners and hunters in the region have reported a recent rise in bear activity at low elevations, prompting wildlife officials to caution that visitors use caution.

"This is a sad and unfortunate situation, we wish both victims a full and speedy recovery," said Dan Smith, regional supervisor for the Wyoming Fish and Game Department.

