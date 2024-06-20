World

    • Two killed as Chilean train on test run collides with cargo train

    Share
    SANTIAGO -

    Two people were killed and nine injured on Thursday when a passenger train in a test run by Chile's state railway company (EFE) collided with a cargo train operated by private rail firm Fepasa, EFE said.

    In the San Bernardo area on the outskirts of the capital shortly after midnight, the EFE train collided with the northbound Fepasa train carrying about 1,346 metric tons of copper.

    The injured, including four Chinese nationals, were part of the test train crew and were receiving medical treatment. Local prosecutor Pedro Aravena told local media the injured were in serious but not life-threatening condition.

    The two people killed were operators of the Fepasa cargo train, EFE said in a statement.

    The local prosecutor's office detained two EFE officials as part of a probe into the accident.

    Initial findings indicated that the passenger train was conducting speed maneuvers when it collided with the Fepasa train, Aravena said at a news conference.

    The train undergoing the test run was not informed of another cargo train approaching from the south, he noted.

    The EFE passenger train's black box has not been retrieved, the Transport Ministry told Reuters, adding its GPS system was operational at the time of the accident.

    Fepasa's General Manager David Fernandez told local media that despite the accident, train travel remains statistically safe.

    "When there is a train accident it is very shocking as you can see. But the rail system clearly still offers much more security than highways," he said.

    (Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia and Natalia Siniawski in Gdansk and Natalia Ramos in Santiago, writing by Stéphanie Hamel; Editing by Miral Fahmy, Christina Fincher, Frances Kerry and Richard Chang)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News