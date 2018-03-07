

The Associated Press





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A shooting at dismissal time Wednesday afternoon at a high school in Alabama's largest city has left two students critically injured and prompted a brief lockdown, authorities said.

Birmingham Fire Department Capt. Harold Watson said two students were critically injured during the shooting at Huffman High School and taken for medical attention.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told local media organizations that one of the students suffered life-threatening injuries. He described it as an "accidental shooting" but details weren't immediately available.

The Birmingham City School system said in a statement that the shooting prompted a brief lockdown.

"Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal," the school system statement said. "The school was placed on brief lockdown and police were called." It added that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Local reports said Birmingham's mayor, Randall Woodfin, had gone to the school with police.