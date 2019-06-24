Two German fighter jets collide, pilots eject
FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo, two Eurofighter jets perform at the German Air Force Base in Noervenich, western Germany. Two German Eurofighter military planes crashed today near the city of Jabel in eastern Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 9:57AM EDT
BERLIN -- The German air force says two fighter jets have collided in the northeast of the country, but the pilots were able to eject.
Local radio station Ostseewelle reported that the two Eurofighter jets collided shortly before 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) Monday near Lake Mueritz, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Berlin.
A video posted online shortly after the crash showed two plumes of smoke rising from the ground.
The Schweriner Volkszeitung daily reported that falling wreckage caused forest fires and may also have hit inhabited areas
