Two dead after small plane deploys parachute, crashes in western New York

The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at NTSB headquarters in Washington, Dec. 18, 2017. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that left a pilot and his passenger dead in western New York on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at NTSB headquarters in Washington, Dec. 18, 2017. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that left a pilot and his passenger dead in western New York on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

