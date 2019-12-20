TORONTO -- The international cruise line often dubbed the “fun ships” says there was one minor injury after two of its vessels collided in Mexico.

The Carnival Cruise Line ships were at a port in Cozumel on Friday when one rammed into the stern of its sister ship. The incident, which was caught on video by eyewitnesses, occurred as the Carnival Glory was manoeuvring to dock and “made contact” with the already-docked Carnival Legend, the company said in a statement to CTVNews.ca.

While there was one minor injury as a dining room was evacuated, Carnival said the “allusion” (a nautical term for a moving ship colliding with a stationary one) hasn’t impacted either vessel’s schedule or “seaworthiness.”

On Twitter, Carnival assured followers that “the next cruise for both ships is not impacted.”

Guests were encouraged to continue with plans on the Mexican island. “We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” the company said.

In an interview with CNN, Carnival Legend passenger Mary Anne McKinley said the crash “wasn’t too bad.”

“Just felt like a big wave crashing into the ship,” she said.

Other passengers told the news channel that an on-board announcement after the incident said currents or high winds may have led to the crash.

Look at the damage done to the Carnival Glory after it ran into another ship pic.twitter.com/Gy52HngHr7 — Jay Tee (@JayTea1993) December 20, 2019