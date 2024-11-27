Two Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California
Content Warning: This story contains graphic imagery and descriptions. Reader discretion is advised
Two men who travelled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.
The stabbing stemmed from one of the attacker's obsession with a woman who he played video games with for years, deputies said.
Deputies responded to the area near 300 Bollenbacher Drive at 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Deputies located three people with stab wounds.
Their injuries ranged from minor to critical. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has released new details on the case Tuesday.
Deputies say that Devin Wolfgang Vandorhoef, 25, became obsessed with a woman he played video games online with for years.
He then boarded a plane from Canada with Darius Avery Whyte, 25, and ended up in Salinas without the woman's knowledge that they were in town.
Vandorhoef then posed as a delivery man while carrying a package that contained handcuffs, knives and duct tape, per a deputy spokesperson. A deputy spokesperson is unsure how the suspect was going to use these items.
When the boyfriend answered the door, Vandorhoef began stabbing him. He suffered critical injuries and is expected to survive.
The girlfriend came to her boyfriend's defence and stabbed the suspect with a sharp metal object, said the spokesperson. Vandorhoef then strangled and stabbed the woman, causing moderate injuries.
Vandorhoef suffered various critical stab wounds during the struggle.
Whyte was questioned at the scene but said he had no idea what was going on and was allowed to walk away.
Further investigation revealed he was part of the scheme and he was arrested Monday morning at a tarmac in San Jose getting ready to fly back to Canada.
Vandorhoef and Whyte were both booked into Monterey County Jail.
Vandorhoef was booked for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, mayhem, stalking and burglary. His bail was set at US$4,150,000.
Whyte was booked for conspiracy to commit a crime and attempted murder. His bail was set at US$1,000,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
Two Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California
Two men who travelled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
Canada
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
World
-
Trump transition says cabinet picks, appointees were targeted by bomb threats, swatting attacks
Several of president-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks and appointees have been targeted by bomb threats and 'swatting attacks,' Trump's transition said Wednesday.
-
White House pressing Ukraine to draft 18-year-olds so they have enough troops to battle Russia
U.S. is urging Ukraine to increase the size of its military by revamping its mobilization laws to allow for the conscription of troops as young as 18.
-
A child beauty queen's death, a botched investigation and decades of mystery: What we know about JonBenet Ramsey's killing
Child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was strangled in her own home in December 1996. A new Netflix documentary series reexamines the gruesome killing.
-
Three Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says
Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released and are returning to the United States, the White House said Wednesday, announcing a rare diplomatic agreement with Beijing in the final months of the Biden administration.
-
Trump selects longtime adviser Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia
President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has chosen Keith Kellogg, a highly decorated retired three-star general, to serve as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
-
Two Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California
Two men who travelled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.
Politics
-
Champagne appeals to premiers to 'work together' ahead of tariff meeting
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he's confident all the premiers will get on board with a unified "Team Canada" approach to deal with Donald Trump's tariff threat.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
-
Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration in recent years, Carney says
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration over the last few years as it allowed more people into the country than it could absorb.
Health
-
988 suicide helpline takes more than 300K calls, texts in its first year
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says responders have fielded more than 300,000 calls and texts since the launch of the national 988 suicide helpline a year ago.
-
Canada approves new obesity drug to reduce risk of non-fatal heart attack
Canada's health regulator has approved Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy to reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack or myocardial infarction in some adults, the Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday.
-
Measles outbreak: Almost 30 per cent of N.B. kindergartners not fully vaccinated
Nearly 30 per cent of children starting kindergarten in New Brunswick last year did not meet vaccination rules, a notable statistic as an ongoing measles outbreak in the province involves largely people under the age of 19.
Sci-Tech
-
One small step for Alberta town: Residents hope to share name with lunar rover
Residents of a northern Alberta town are over the moon that it could share its name with the first Canadian rover set to explore the dark, cold terrain of Earth's closest celestial neighbour.
-
Fossilized poop reveals secrets of how dinosaurs came to dominate Earth
The earliest dinosaurs were unremarkable, bit players on a supercontinent crowded with other ancient reptiles when they first evolved around 230 million years ago.
-
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
Entertainment
-
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'Wicked' pay disparity rumour debunked
Some have been saying Ariana Grande got paid more for 'Wicked' than her costar Cynthia Erivo, but the movie's studio is setting the record straight.
-
'We, the Data' book on mass surveillance wins Balsillie Prize for Public Policy
Wendy H. Wong has won the Balsillie Prize for Public Policy for her book on how mass data collection affects democratic freedom.
-
'No view' tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows reselling for thousands
It appears that Swifties hoping to experience the final dates of the sold-out Eras Tour in December were given another chance Monday.
Business
-
Russian central bank intervenes as ruble tumbles past 110 to the U.S. dollar
Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it would stop foreign currency purchases in order to ease pressure on the financial markets after the ruble weakened beyond 110 to the U.S. dollar, down by one-third since early August.
-
Is it worth ordering from small businesses during the Canada Post strike?
Supporters of mom-and-pop shops may be worried they won't get their packages during the Canada Post strike, but a small business industry group is encouraging people to not rule them out during their holiday shopping.
-
Ikea says Trump's tariffs could push up prices
The chief executive of the company behind Ikea furniture stores says tariffs make it more difficult to keep its prices low, joining a growing chorus of business leaders in warning of a potential hit to people’s wallets from Donald Trump’s planned import levies.
Lifestyle
-
It's expensive to visit the Maldives. Now it's more expensive to leave, too
The Indian Ocean archipelago nation of the Maldives, known for its white sand beaches and coral reefs, has just increased the price it costs to leave.
-
Turkiye's 'mad honey' has been folk medicine for millennia, but there's a sting in its tail
For millennia, Turkiye's 'mad honey' has been used as folk medicine, a spoonful taken daily to lower blood pressure or used as a sexual stimulant.
-
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Sports
-
Intact Financial signs partnership deal with women's pro hockey league
Property and casualty insurance company Intact Financial Corp. has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the Professional Women's Hockey League.
-
RCMP investigate death of MMA fighter in bout on Alberta First Nation
Police are investigating the death of a man at a mixed-martial arts fight Saturday on the Enoch First Nation adjacent to Edmonton.
-
Bombers GM Walters sees no need to blow up roster despite another Grey Cup loss
Kyle Walters doesn't believe losing a third consecutive Grey Cup means the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' roster should be blown up.
Autos
-
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Trump's tariffs would devastate auto sector, raise consumer costs: industry leader
An auto industry leader says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods would have devastating effects for the sector, forcing both Canadian and U.S. consumers to pay higher prices.
-
Fewer people intend to buy an EV amid price, driving range concerns: EY report
A new survey finds fewer drivers intend to make their next car purchase an electric vehicle.
Local Spotlight
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Beaver shot with arrow near Orillia on the road to recovery
A beaver found with an arrow shot through its torso is now recovering at Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw, Ont. after a massive rescue effort.
'I had no idea that they even existed': Family reunites with 80-year-old letters hidden in Winnipeg home
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
Vancouver
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
Liberal candidate in B.C. byelection seeks Métis membership after identity questioned
The Liberal candidate in a federal byelection in British Columbia says she is applying for Métis membership after a local group questioned her claims of Indigenous identity.
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
British Columbia Premier David Eby says 25-per-cent U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries.
Toronto
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Police identify suspect who allegedly shot at vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who remains wanted for allegedly shooting at passing vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
-
Calgary
-
Woman sexually assaulted in downtown Calgary, warrants issued for man accused
Calgary police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman downtown earlier this month.
-
Concerns raised over continual changes to Alberta's trapping and hunting rules
Wildlife conservation groups are raising the alarm over the Alberta government's decision to lift trapping and harvesting limits on wolverines.
-
$1M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Alberta
A pair of Albertans won big in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police in Orleans attack
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a 33-year-old man involved in allegedly assaulting five people before being shot by police in a parking lot near Place D'Orleans Shopping Mall earlier this month.
-
OCDSB trustees vote to sanction fellow trustee after antisemitism complaint
Trustees at Ottawa's largest school board have voted to censure a fellow trustee for antisemitic comments made during the debate over attending the Capital Pride Parade.
-
Phoenix Pay class-action settled for casual, non-unionized federal public servants
A settlement in a class-action lawsuit has been reached for non-unionized and casual federal public servants affected by payroll issues connected with the embattled Phoenix pay system.
Montreal
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
-
Quebec Liberals want to ban supervised injection sites near schools, daycare centres
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) wants to ban supervised drug consumption sites within 150 metres of schools and daycare centres in Montreal, and within 250 metres elsewhere in Quebec.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Edmonton
-
Industry not consulted on Alberta's plan to challenge federal emissions cap
The Alberta government did not consult with the oil and gas sector before announcing a sweeping set of plans it says it could use to challenge the proposed federal greenhouse gas emissions cap, industry sources say.
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Worker killed in incident at Edmonton site: government
A worker died at an industrial construction site in Edmonton on Monday, the Government of Alberta says.
Atlantic
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Tariff concerns loom large ahead of meeting between premiers and Prime Minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet virtually with the nation’s premiers Wednesday night to discuss President-Elect Donald Trump’s intent to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada when he takes office if border issues are not addressed.
-
N.S. Liberal Leader loses seat to PC candidate, trails just 14 votes
It appears Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has lost his seat to Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton – by just 14 votes.
Winnipeg
-
Two men randomly stabbed at Polo Park, one person arrested
Two men were randomly stabbed at CF Polo Park Mall Tuesday and police have one person in custody.
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
-
Winnipeg woman dies following head-on crash: Manitoba RCMP
A Winnipeg woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 on Monday.
Regina
-
'The premier owes my children an apology': MLA Jared Clarke criticizes Sask. Party's stance on transgender youth
NDP MLA Jared Clarke took his opportunity to put Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on blast Tuesday – criticizing the party's campaign promise of a change room policy while explaining the effect it had on his own children.
-
Sask. developing program it says will give better understanding of student performance in 'core subject areas'
The province says work is underway to develop a program that will help better understand Saskatchewan student performance in 'core subject areas' at school.
-
Pats trade 2022 5th overall pick Cole Temple to Everett
An active season trade wise continued for the Regina Pats Wednesday as the team sent their 2022 fifth overall pick Cole Temple to the Everett Silvertips.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Guelph Police looking for 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Guelph Police are trying to find a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves $1.2M winter warming centre plan
Saskatoon’s new city council has approved the latest cold weather strategy, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
-
Sask. woman charged with manslaughter after fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation.
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect ignited propane cannister explosion at ex-partner's residence in Kapuskasing, Ont.
A 30-year-old who was on probation has been charged with arson and causing an explosion in a case of intimate partner violence in Kapuskasing on Tuesday.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
London
-
Lambton County Township could land a new Ontario hydro plant, possibly nuclear-powered
Lambton County is on a list of future sites for power plants in Ontario, including the possibility of a large nuclear facility.
-
'Trojan Horse tour' makes stop in Durham to shed light on ER closures
A sign of contempt for the government’s healthcare decisions arrived in Durham Wednesday. A community that’s lost all its inpatient hospital beds and overnight ER hours, all within the past several months.
-
'Overall fatigue': One point away from OHL record point streak, Cowan questionable to play on road trip
The London Knights took the ice for practice Wednesday without Easton Cowan for the second consecutive day.
Barrie
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
Twenty students were on a school bus that slid off the road into a ditch Wednesday morning.
-
Armed home invasion under investigation, 3 suspects at large
South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion in Bradford West Gwillimbury involving three suspects.
-
Police Services Act 'discreditable conduct' appearance for veteran Barrie officer
Longtime Barrie police officer Valarie Gates had one of her two discreditable conduct charges under the Police Services Act addressed Wednesday morning over teleconference.
Windsor
-
Trump’s proposed tariff sparks economic fears in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex business leaders are sounding the alarm over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, warning it could devastate the region’s economy.
-
'99 red balloons? Try hundreds': Parks Canada draws attention to helium balloon litter concerns
In posts on social media, Parks Canada is calling on people to "balloon responsibly" while revealing staff at Point Pelee National Park find hundreds of helium balloons along the Lake Erie shoreline each year.
-
LaSalle Fire Service brings Sparky’s Toy Drive to town
The LaSalle Fire Service is busy with a Sparky's Toy Drive, serving the town of Lasalle directly.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
British Columbia Premier David Eby says 25-per-cent U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries.
-
Ongoing vandalism to Vancouver Island Red Dress project
A Red Dress memorial project, raising awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit individuals, has been the target of ongoing vandalism in Campbell River, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Lethbridge
-
Mobile mammography service coming to Nanton, Alta.
Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Nanton next month.
-
Lethbridge & District Exhibition short millions of dollars, unclaimed management expenses: report
Unclaimed management expenses, unsupported strategic plan targets and inconsistent project budgets are believed to be leading factors behind the Lethbridge & District Exhibition's (LDE) financial troubles, according to a newly released report.
-
'Let's do this': Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later
A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Bad weather closes Hwy. 17 west of the Sault
Highway 17 from Batchawana Bay to Wawa is closed Wednesday due to poor weather conditions
-
Financial woes have Sault museum struggling to survive
Budget talk in Sault Ste. Marie has included the worsening financial state of the local museum, with board officials saying they could only have a few years remaining.
-
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.