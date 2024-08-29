World

    • Two Canadians arrested after 25 kg of meth found in suitcases at airport

    Ten kilograms of meth, left, were seized in Vancouver on July 27, 2024. X-ray imaging is shown of the 14.84 kg of meth confiscated on July 29, 2024. (CBSA) Ten kilograms of meth, left, were seized in Vancouver on July 27, 2024. X-ray imaging is shown of the 14.84 kg of meth confiscated on July 29, 2024. (CBSA)
    Police arrested two Canadian travellers after nearly 25 kilograms of meth hidden in suitcases were seized during two separate incidents last month at Vancouver International Airport, according to Canadian border officials.

    The drug's street value was estimated at $1.25 million at the time of the two separate seizures, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a press release Wednesday.

    CBSA officers confiscated a total of 24.84 kilograms of meth hidden in passenger suitcases bound for Sydney, Australia.

    In the first incident, border officers seized 10 kg of meth from a Canadian citizen on July 27.

    "The methamphetamine was concealed in false sided compartments of two suitcases," read the release.

    In a separate incident on July 29, officers confiscated 14.84 kg of meth from a Canadian traveller's suitcase.

    "Upon examination of the suitcase, officers discovered a total of four vacuum sealed packages containing methamphetamine wrapped in clothing," the CBSA said.

    The RCMP arrested both Canadians and took them into custody. Police did not immediately provide information on possible charges.

    Officials are continuing to investigate the incidents.

    "Our agency is combatting the smuggling of illegal drugs at our border and disrupting crime networks. These seizures demonstrate the diligence and detection capabilities of our border services officers and the important role of our intelligence operations in intercepting illegal and harmful substances," said Nina Patel, regional director general of the Canada Border Services Agency for the Pacific Region, in a statement.

