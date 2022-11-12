Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt.
Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, which produced the Veterans Day weekend show and owned the crashed aircraft, told ABC News she believed there were five crew members on the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and one aboard the P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane. The Houston-based aircraft were not giving rides to paying customers at the time, she said.
Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles (16 kilometres) from the city's downtown. Live TV news footage from the scene showed people setting up orange cones around the crumpled wreckage of the bomber, which was in a grassy area.
Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.
"I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief," said Montoya, 27, who attended the air show with a friend. "Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock."
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the National Transportation Safety Board had taken control of the crash scene with local police and fire providing support.
"The videos are heartbreaking," Johnson said on Twitter.
The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.
Victoria Yeager, the widow of famed Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager and herself a pilot, was also at the show. She didn't see the collision, but did see the burning wreckage.
"It was pulverized," said Yeager, 64, who lives in Forth Worth.
"We were just hoping they had all gotten out, but we knew they didn't," she said of those on board.
The B-17, an immense four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of U.S. air power during Second World War and is one of the most celebrated warplanes in U.S. history. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of Second World War and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.
Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane appearing to fly into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.
"It was really horrific to see," Aubrey Anne Young, 37, of Leander. Texas, who saw the crash. Her children were inside the hangar with their father when it occurred. "I'm still trying to make sense of it."
A woman next to Young can be heard crying and screaming hysterically on a video that Young uploaded to her Facebook page.
Air show safety – particularly with older military aircraft – has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving Second World War-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.
Wings Over Dallas bills itself as "America's Premier Second World War Airshow," according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 Second World War-era aircraft. Its Saturday afternoon schedule included flying demonstrations including a "bomber parade" and "fighter escorts" featured the B-17 and P-63.
Videos of previous Wings Over Dallas events depict vintage warplanes flying low, sometimes in close formation, on simulated strafing or bombing runs. The videos also show the planes performing aerobatic stunts.
The FAA was also launching an investigation, officials said.
------
Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Can employers wipe out working from home altogether?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt.
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
Here are some of the 'verified' fake Twitter accounts overtaking the platform
Fake Twitter accounts impersonating highly-recognized companies and personalities are the latest twist in Elon Musk's era as the new owner and CEO the company. CTVNews.ca has compiled some of the 'verified' fake accounts that are taking over the platform.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
Activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting in Vancouver Art Gallery protest
Climate activists calling for an end to a gas pipeline project in northern British Columbia threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
Canada
-
Royal Canadian Air Farce alumnus Alan John Park dead at 60
Alan John Park, a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Air Farce comedy troupe, died at age 60, eight years after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
At least one victim in shooting near Laval college linked to a gang: police
At least one of the young men injured in Friday's shooting near a Laval junior college is believed to be affiliated with a street gang, police confirmed at a press conference Saturday. Laval police (SPL) Chief Pierre Brochet said the victim could be linked to the Flamehead Boys gang, a group active on Laval territory.
-
Remnants of hurricane Nicole bring heavy rain to southern Quebec and Atlantic provinces
The remnants of hurricane Nicole are bringing heavy rainfall to much of southern Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Almost 13,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia were without electricity on Saturday morning.
World
-
Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
-
Body with gunshot found in search for Tulsa massacre victims
A second body of a possible victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been found to have a gunshot wound, according to the city.
-
UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the UN climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.
-
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place.
-
Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal" died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said.
Politics
-
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
-
Defence minister says Canada's military is 'top priority' amid worries about 'darker' world
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand says boosting and protecting the country’s armed forces is a “top priority” amid a changing global geopolitical landscape, recruitment problems and ongoing efforts to address sexual misconduct in the military.
-
UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the UN climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.
Health
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
-
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
Entertainment
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos.
-
Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against 'Rust' film crew members in lawsuit
Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit in California against several individuals associated with the "Rust" film, according to a cross-complaint obtained by CNN.
Business
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Here are some of the 'verified' fake Twitter accounts overtaking the platform
Fake Twitter accounts impersonating highly-recognized companies and personalities are the latest twist in Elon Musk's era as the new owner and CEO the company. CTVNews.ca has compiled some of the 'verified' fake accounts that are taking over the platform.
-
Can employers wipe out working from home altogether?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Lifestyle
-
-
Disneyland adds dolls in wheelchairs to 'It's a Small World'
Disneyland on Friday added two new characters in wheelchairs to its iconic 'It's a Small World' attraction, saying it wanted a 'more accurate representation of diversity around the world.'
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
Sports
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
-
Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.
-
Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24
Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.