Twin suicide attacks target police in Tunis; 1 dead, 8 hurt
Tunisian soldiers, seen reflected in a car window, stand guard after an explosion in Tunis, Thursday June 27, 2019. Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces struck Tunisia's capital on Thursday, killing at least one patrol officer and injuring at least eight people. (AP Photo/Riadh Dridi)
Bouazza Ben Bouazza, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 10:11AM EDT
TUNIS, Tunisia -- Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces struck Tunisia's capital on Thursday, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least eight people.
One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy shortly before 11 a.m., apparently targeting a police patrol. One of the officers died from his injuries, and another was injured along with three bystanders.
At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city. Four officers were hospitalized with injuries.
Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October a female suicide bomber struck the city centre, killing only herself.
