TV reporter fired for wearing 'Make America Great Again' hat at Trump rally
In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 photo, KTTC-TV multimedia journalist James Bunner wears a "Make America Great Again" hat while interviewing people waiting to see President Donald Trump in Rochester, Minn. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 10:57PM EDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota television reporter who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat to a Trump rally that he was covering has been fired.
James Bunner was a multimedia journalist for KTTC-TV in Austin. He wore the hat Thursday while covering President Donald Trump's appearance in Rochester and images of him wearing the hat began appearing on Twitter.
News Director Noel Sederstrom says the station does not allow staff members to cover stories while wearing apparel from political campaigns. Sederstrom says Bunner was fired Friday.
Bunner doesn't have a listed phone number and didn't immediately return a social media message seeking comment Friday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Kavanaugh confirmation to U.S. Supreme Court all but sure after long, bitter fight
- Nobel Peace laureates demand end to sexual violence in war
- What you need to know about the Nobel Peace Prize winners
- At mass grave above a Indonesian city, many morbid questions linger
- Trump calls female protesters 'rude elevator screamers'