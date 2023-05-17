Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash

A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.

Dashcam footage obtained from the truck involved in the crash shows several vehicles stopped on US-331 in Walton County and the moment the vehicle was unable to stop in time as he approached the cars that were stationary ahead.

The truck can be seen side-swiping another car, before cutting back and hitting the side of a black pickup truck.

There were no serious injuries in the collision and, miraculously, the turtle was unharmed. Police say it was relocated to a nearby pond.

Watch the crash in the video at the top of this article.