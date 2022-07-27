Turkmenistan restricts export of its local Alabay dog breed

A man dressed in a national costume runs with his Alabay shepherd dog during Dog Day celebration in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on April 25, 2021. The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan is now requiring that its celebrated Alabay dog breed receive a passport before it can leave the country. A law that took effect on July 26, 2022 requires that all puppies of the breed, which is also known as the Central Asian shepherd dog, be marked in the government's pedigree book and register of pedigreed dogs. (AP Photo, File) A man dressed in a national costume runs with his Alabay shepherd dog during Dog Day celebration in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on April 25, 2021. The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan is now requiring that its celebrated Alabay dog breed receive a passport before it can leave the country. A law that took effect on July 26, 2022 requires that all puppies of the breed, which is also known as the Central Asian shepherd dog, be marked in the government's pedigree book and register of pedigreed dogs. (AP Photo, File)

