Turkiye, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500; deadliest in decade

Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night in Turkiye and Syria, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The death toll rose Wednesday to more than 9,500, making the quake the deadliest in more than a decade.

A girl stands next to destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkiye, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Biden in State of Union urges U.S. Congress: 'Finish the job'

U.S. President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

  • South Korean lawmakers impeach minister over crowd crush

    South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament on Wednesday voted to impeach the country's interior and safety minister, Lee Sang-min, holding him responsible for government failures in disaster planning and the response that likely contributed to the high death toll in a crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people in October.

    Lee Sang-min, Minister of the Interior and Safety, center, speaks at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Kim Seung-doo/Yonhap via AP)

  • Romney scolds Santos, 'You don't belong here'

    Republican Rep. George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address -- an uncomfortably prominent place for the embattled new lawmaker who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his life story.

