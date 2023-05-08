Turkiye's opposition denounces fairness of vote under Erdogan
As Turkiye heads for presidential and parliamentary elections at the weekend that are shaping up to be the strongest challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his 20 years as leader, complaints are growing about the fairness of the vote.
Turkiye's opposition has long said that the country's elections are played out on an unlevel playing field, claims often backed by international observers.
Media coverage stands out as the most obvious example of where Erdogan enjoys an advantage over his opponents, but factors such as the use of state resources while campaigning and the questionable interpretation of electoral law also feature.
Some 90% of Turkiye's media is in the hands of the government or its backers, according to Reporters Without Borders, ensuring overwhelming airtime for the president. Only a handful of opposition newspapers remain in print, most having transitioned to online-only editions.
During April, Erdogan received nearly 33 hours of airtime on the main state-run TV station, according to opposition members of the broadcasting watchdog. His presidential opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 32 minutes.
The main opposition party, the Republican People's Party, or CHP, last month launched legal action against broadcaster TRT for failing to screen its campaign video.
"Unfortunately, the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation has moved away from being an impartial and objective institution and has turned into the Tayyip Radio and Television Corporation," CHP lawmaker Tuncay Ozkan said.
The remaining independent media also face increasing restrictions. Last month, broadcasting authority RTUK fined independent channels Fox News, Halk TV and TELE1 over news and commentary deemed a breach of regulations. Ilhan Tasci, an opposition-appointed RTUK member, said in all three cases the stations had been accused of criticizing or questioning ruling-party actions.
In a statement following the last presidential and general elections in 2018, observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe noted that Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) enjoyed "an undue advantage, including in excessive coverage by government-affiliated public and private media outlets."
The government's reach has also been extended over social media, where many opposition voices have retreated.
A "disinformation" law introduced in October allows a jail sentence of up to three years for spreading false information "with the sole aim of creating anxiety, fear or panic among the public."
Sinan Aygul, the only journalist to be prosecuted under the new law, was handed a 10-month prison term in February. He is currently free while appealing the case.
"The real aim is to silence all dissident voices in society," said Aygul, chair of the journalists association in Bitlis, southeastern Turkiye. It is "a law that targets anyone who expresses an opinion. It targets not only individuals but also media organs," he said.
The ill-defined law creates crimes from "basic journalistic activities," Aygul said, adding that it could be used during the elections to target groups seeking to protect ballot box security who use social media to highlight abuses.
"If there is going to be fraud in the election, all opposition channels will be silenced by using this law," he said.
The imposition of a state of emergency over the 11 provinces hit by February's earthquake has also raised concerns about how the polls will be conducted in the region. A UN report published April 11 said at least 3 million people had relocated from their homes in the quake zone, many of them heading to other parts of Turkiye.
However, just 133,000 people from the earthquake region have registered to vote outside their home provinces, the head of the Supreme Election Council said last month. Ahmet Yener added that election officials are overseeing preparations, including polling stations at temporary shelters.
In 2018, a nationwide state of emergency imposed following a 2016 coup attempt was in place until shortly before the election, which the OSCE said restricted the media and freedoms of assembly and expression.
Erdogan has stepped up his public appearances, which are closely followed by most TV channels, and uses these official duties to attack his rivals. Attending a ceremony on the Friday of Eid al-Fitr last month to mark renovations to Istanbul's Blue Mosque, he accused the opposition of "working with terrorist groups."
The previous evening, the leaders of four political parties allied to the AKP were present for an event to launch the delivery of Black Sea natural gas, despite none holding any government position.
Other large projects that were rolled out ahead of the vote include Turkiye's first nuclear power reactor built by Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy company, and several defence developments.
Critics also point to the bending of election law to allow government ministers to stand as parliamentary candidates while remaining in office, despite legal requirements to the contrary.
The election board, meanwhile, has previously faced criticism for siding with AKP objections during elections.
In the 2019 local polls, the victorious opposition mayoral candidate for Istanbul was forced to face a rerun following AKP complaints of ballot irregularities. Results from district and city council votes, which were collected in the same boxes and favored the AKP, were not questioned.
Adem Sozuer of Istanbul University's law faculty told the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper that voters had lost confidence in the election authorities. "There is widespread suspicion in a significant part of society that elections will be rigged," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
Understanding the U.K. iPhone 'throttling' lawsuit against Apple
Batterygate is back in the news as Apple looks to block a lawsuit in the United Kingdom accusing the company of 'throttling' the performance of its iPhones.
For one-third of children who need child care, there's only one spot available: new report
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
Ottawa expected to announce renewal of federal gun and gang violence program
The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.
Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge
Iran hanged two men Monday convicted of blasphemy, authorities said, carrying out rare death sentences for the crime as executions surge across the Islamic Republic following months of unrest.
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for 'old people,' as young people have been saying for years.
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
Canada
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
-
House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau
The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
-
NEW
NEW | Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
-
Ottawa expected to announce renewal of federal gun and gang violence program
The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
-
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
World
-
Police deploy in schools in Serbia as opposition plan march
Serbia's education minister submitted his resignation Sunday following two mass shootings, one of them at a primary school, that left 17 people dead, and the country's government urged citizens to turn in all their unregistered weapons or run the risk of a prison sentence.
-
'A great treat': King Charles says thanks for coronation celebrations
King Charles III thanked singers who performed at a coronation concert in his honour at Windsor Castle for a 'great treat' as a long holiday weekend of celebrations drew to a close on Monday.
-
China tells U.S. to 'reflect deeply' over downturn in relations
China's foreign minister told the U.S. ambassador on Monday that Washington is responsible for the downturn in relations between the two countries and must 'reflect deeply' before ties can return to a healthy track, an official said.
-
Norway's aging king hospitalized with an infection
Norway's aging king, Harald V, has been admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment for an infection, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday.
-
War overshadows holiday integral to Russian identity
Victory Day, Russia's most important secular holiday, lauds two tenets that are central to its identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year.
-
Yoon, Kishida vow better Seoul-Tokyo ties following summit
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday called for officials to map out specific steps to hasten security and economic co-operation with Japan following his weekend summit in Seoul with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Politics
-
Ottawa expected to announce renewal of federal gun and gang violence program
The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.
-
'Enormous loss': Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that former federal Liberal minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93.
-
Chong says it's 'astonishing' that PM never saw reports of foreign threats to an MP
Conservative MP Michael Chong says it's 'astonishing' to him that the prime minister has not implemented a more effective reporting system between Canada's spy agency and the government in the event of foreign interference attempts and threats from foreign actors on Canadian officials.
Health
-
To improve mental health in students, some U.S. schools start later
The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules
-
U.S. Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block mifepristone's approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through the courts, a long road that continues with arguments before an appeals court on May 17.
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
Sci-Tech
-
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for 'old people,' as young people have been saying for years.
-
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
As the Earth's orbit continues to fill with discarded rockets and old satellites, experts say airplanes could be in danger from falling debris.
-
Understanding the U.K. iPhone 'throttling' lawsuit against Apple
Batterygate is back in the news as Apple looks to block a lawsuit in the United Kingdom accusing the company of 'throttling' the performance of its iPhones.
Entertainment
-
'Stranger Things' filming halted because of writers' strike
Plans for filming the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' has been paused due to the writers' strike.
-
King Charles III makes virtual appearance on 'American Idol'
King Charles III made a cameo appearance on 'American Idol' after the royal coronation concert in his honour.
-
Set to host, U.K. taking Eurovision very seriously this year
There's nothing like nearly winning to wake people up. And the U.K.'s second-place position at last year's Eurovision Song Contest has helped kickstart widespread enthusiasm for 2023's edition -- taking place in Liverpool this week.
Business
-
NEW
NEW | Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies, bank stocks rise
Wall Street is holding relatively steady Monday coming off its worst week in nearly two months, as stocks of several beaten-down banks rally.
-
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada's $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
Lifestyle
-
For one-third of children who need child care, there's only one spot available: new report
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
-
P.E.I. chess champion wins 19 games at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
-
Her dad was diagnosed with cancer. To honour him, this teen donated thousands of books to kids in hospitals
Emily Bhatnagar has always found solace in reading. When she's struggling with anxiety and depression, she turns to books. So when she accidentally saw a text message on her father's phone notifying relatives he had stage 4 thyroid cancer, she masked her fears with the one thing she's always found comfort in.
Sports
-
What is horse racing doing to prevent catastrophic injuries?
The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has once again intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing. Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day, when more than 150,000 people jammed Churchill Downs.
-
RECAP: Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT, take 3-0 series lead
The Florida Panthers scored in overtime to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 3 and take a 3-0 lead in their second round NHL playoff series.
-
Oakland Athletics' announcer suspended indefinitely after using racial slur
Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur during the team's pre-game show prior to the A's road game against Kansas City Royals on Friday, an NBC Sports California spokesperson told CNN.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami
Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.