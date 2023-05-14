Turkiye's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff

Officials count votes at a polling station, in Ankara, Turkiye, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Officials count votes at a polling station, in Ankara, Turkiye, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social