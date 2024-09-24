World

    • Turkish prosecutors charge 13 over Istanbul nightclub fire that killed 29

    People gather as firefighters and medical teams work after a fire broke out in a nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkiye, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) People gather as firefighters and medical teams work after a fire broke out in a nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkiye, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
    ISTANBUL -

    Prosecutors in Turkiye have charged 13 public officials over a fire that killed 29 people at an Istanbul nightclub that was undergoing renovation, state-run media reported Tuesday.

    The defendants, who include current and former officials from the Besiktas municipality and fire service officers, face up to 17 years in prison for abuse of office and causing death through negligence, Anadolu news agency said.

    The blaze in April trapped workers and employees inside the Masquerade nightclub while it was closed for renovations. The venue was located on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of Istanbul.

    The indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office identified discrepancies in safety checks and operating licences granted to the nightclub's management since 2006.

    The Istanbul 33rd High Criminal Court combined the case with the prosecution of nine other defendants, including the business owners, who were previously charged with similar offenses.

