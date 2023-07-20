Turkish president doesn't rule out Cyprus peace talks restart, but sticks to two-state stance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar shake hands after their meeting in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar shake hands after their meeting in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social