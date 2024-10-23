World

    • Turkish minister says an attack on aerospace company left a number of people dead

    Share
    ANKARA, Turkiye -

    Turkiye's interior minister said an attack on the premises of the Turkish state-run aerospace and defense company TUSAS on Wednesday left a number of people dead or injured.

    Ali Yerlikaya did not provide further details on the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., in the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.

    “Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people following the attack,” Yerlikaya said on X.

    It was not clear who may be behind the attack. Kurdish militants, the Islamic State group and leftist extremists have carried out attacks in the country in the past.

    Private NTV television said a group assailants arrived at an entry to the complex inside a taxi during a changing of the security personnel. At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb, while other attackers managed to enter the complex.

    NTV said gunfire at the site was continuing and that some personnel at the complex may have been taken hostage.

    Helicopters were seen flying above the premises in Ankara's Kahramankazan district, the station reported.

    TUSAS designs, manufactures and assembles both civilian and military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles and other defense industry and space systems.

    Security camera images from the attack, aired on television, showed a man in plainclothes carrying a backpack and holding an assault rifle.

    At least one woman, also carrying an assault rifle, was among the assailants, according to the images.

    Earlier, media reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex.

    Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.

    Employees at the company were taken to a safe area, HaberTurk television reported.

