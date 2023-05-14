Turkish incumbent Erdogan takes early lead in presidential election, state-run news agency says
Early returns from Turkiye's national election Sunday had President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a solid lead after some 47% of ballot boxes were counted, the Turkish state-run news agency said, while the long-time leader's main challenger disputed the numbers that showed him trailing.
Erdogan, who has governed NATO member Turkiye as either prime minister or president for two decades, had 52.2 of the vote from the partial count, compared to 41.9% garnered by opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Anadolu Agency reported.
In the run-up to the election, opinion surveys had indicated the increasingly authoritarian Erdogan narrowly trailed his challenger. The race, which largely centred on domestic issues such as the economy, civil rights and a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people, had appeared to be shaping up as the toughest re-election bid of the Turkish leader's 20-year rule.
With the partial results showing otherwise, members of Kilicdaroglu's centre-left, pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, disputed Anadolu's numbers, contending the state-run agency was biased in Erodgan's favour.
"We are ahead," tweeted Kilicdaroglu, 74, who ran as the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance.
The election could grant Erdogan, 69, another five-year term or see him unseated by Kilicdaroglu, who campaigned on a promise to return Turkiye to a more democratic path and to repair an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the winner will be determined in a May 28 run-off.
Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkiye's 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power after Erdogan's executive presidency. The opposition has promised to return Turkiye's governance system to a parliamentary democracy if it wins both the presidential and parliamentary ballots.
More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million overseas voters, were eligible to vote. This year marks 100 years since Turkiye's establishment as a republic -- a modern, secular state born on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.
Voter turnout in Turkiye is traditionally strong, but the government has suppressed freedom of expression and assembly since a 2016 coup attempt. Erdogan blamed the failed coup on followers of a former ally, cleric Fethullah Gulen, and initiated a large-scale crackdown on civil servants with alleged links to Gulen and on pro-Kurdish politicians.
Internationally, the elections were seen as a test of a united opposition's ability to dislodge a leader who has concentrated nearly all state powers in his hands and worked to wield more influence on the world stage.
Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped mediate a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia's war in Ukraine. The agreement is set to expire in days, and Turkiye hosted talks last week to keep it alive.
The war in Ukraine inspired Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership as protection against potential Russian aggression. But Erdogan has held up Sweden's accession to the alliance and demanded concessions, contending that nation was too lenient on followers of the U.S. based cleric and members of pro-Kurdish groups that Turkiye considers national security threats.
Critics maintain the president's heavy-handed style is responsible for a painful cost-of-living crisis. The latest official statistics put inflation at about 44%, down from a high of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.
In contrast with mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan contends that high interest rates fuel inflation, and he pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye to lower its main rate multiple times.
Erdogan's government also faced criticism for its allegedly delayed and stunted response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that caused devastation in 11 southern provinces. A lax implementation of building codes is thought to have exacerbated the casualties and misery.
In his election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his domineering position over media to try to woo voters. He accused the opposition of colluding with "terrorists," of being "drunkards" and of upholding LGBTQ+ rights, which he depicts as threatening traditional family values in the predominantly Muslim nation.
In a bid to secure support from citizens hit hard by inflation, he increased wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkiye's homegrown defence and infrastructure projects.
Kilicdaroglu's six-party Nation Alliance pledged to dismantle the executive presidency system, to restore the independence of the judiciary and the central bank, and to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding in Turkiye.
At polling stations, many voters struggled trying to fold bulky ballot papers -- they featured 24 political parties competing for seats in parliament -- and to fit them into envelopes along with the ballot for the presidency.
"It's important for Turkiye. It's important for the people," said Necati Aktuna, a voter in Ankara. "I've been voting for the last 60 years. I haven't seen a more important election that this one."
"We have all missed democracy so much. We all missed being together," Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara, where his supporters chanted "President Kilicdaroglu!"
Also running for president was Sinan Ogan, a former academic who has the backing of an anti-immigrant nationalist party.
In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote. Some 3 million people left the quake zone for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote at their new locations.
Erdogan said voting went ahead "without any problems," including in the earthquake-affected provinces.
"It is my hope that after the evening's count ... there will be a better future for our country, our nation and Turkish democracy," Erdogan said.
In Diyarbakir, a Kurdish-majority city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived early at his polling station to cast his vote.
"God willing it will be a democratic election," he said. "May it be beneficial in the name of our country."
------
Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Mucahit Ceylan contributed from Diyarbakir, Turkiye.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wagner mercenary boss suggests Russia may have downed its own military aircraft
The head of Russia's feared Wagner private army suggested Sunday that four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed in a region that borders Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia's own forces.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
County of Grande Prairie warns of danger of civilian firefighting after incident that endangered crews
As frustration mounts over the response to wildfires that have forced thousands of Albertans to flee their homes and rural properties, one county is warning its residents against "unsanctioned acts" it says put lives in danger.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun, and the NBA is looking into the matter again as well.
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Canada
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
-
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
-
Cocaine seizures at Canada's borders spike as pandemic wanes
Cocaine seizures at Canada’s borders rose sharply when restrictions loosened, according to new figures released by the Canadian Border Services Agency.
-
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
-
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
World
-
Israeli ceasefire with militants in Gaza appears to hold, despite new rocket launch
A fragile ceasefire between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding on Sunday after a five-day clash that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel.
-
Turkish incumbent Erdogan takes early lead in presidential election, state-run news agency says
Early returns from Turkiye's national election Sunday had President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a solid lead after some 47 per cent of ballot boxes were counted, the Turkish state-run news agency said, while the long-time leader's main challenger disputed the numbers that showed him trailing.
-
Family with disabled children among hundreds of Gaza's homeless after latest fighting with Israel
When Najah Nabhan learned that her home was about to be bombed by Israel, she knew she had to get out quickly. What she didn't know was how she would get her four children with special needs out of the building in time.
-
Bells toll for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
The city of Buffalo will pause Sunday to mark the passing of one year since a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others in a racist attack that targeted Black people at a city supermarket.
-
Zelenskyy to make surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Macron
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.
-
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive won't aim to attack Russian territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
Politics
-
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
-
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
-
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Health
-
Canada is experiencing a ketamine shortage. What this means for clinics treating depression
Use of a powerful drug best known to some by its black market names was recently approved as a treatment for depression, but a shortage means many Canadians aren't able to access it.
-
Traditional Indigenous tea from Canada could combat drug-resistant malaria: study
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
-
Portugal to ban smoking in most places, restrict tobacco sales
Portugal's government on Thursday presented legislation to extend a ban on smoking to outdoor areas including covered terraces and to restrict tobacco sales, as it hopes to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040.
Sci-Tech
-
AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
Sophisticated generative AI tools can now create cloned human voices and hyper-realistic images, videos and audio in seconds, at minimal cost. When strapped to powerful social media algorithms, this fake and digitally created content can spread far and fast, potentially taking dirty political campaign tricks to a new low.
-
Astronomers detect largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed
A team of astronomers from the University of Southampton in England have identified the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed.
-
Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A crucial radar antenna on a European spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed.
Entertainment
-
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Liverpool cleaned up from the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, as Sweden celebrated victory and Ukraine remained defiant after a night of Russian bombardment, including a strike on the hometown of the country's competitors.
-
'Guardians Vol. 3' and 'Super Mario Bros.' top box office again
Several new movies infiltrated theatres nationwide this weekend, from a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen to a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller. The two top spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario, however.
-
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace.
Business
-
Canadian plywood makers seek duties as cheap Chinese rivals carve out half the market
Carlos Zarate, president of the Canadian Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association, warns of an industry in decline, but not due to falling demand for things like kitchen cabinets, decorative wood panels and furniture. Association members are unable to compete with plywood products imported from China at low prices.
-
Before Musk picked Yaccarino as Twitter CEO, she challenged him on policies, and his own tweets
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that NBC Universal's Linda Yaccarino will serve as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino is a longtime advertising executive credited with integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCU. Her challenge now will be to woo back advertisers that have fled Twitter since Musk acquired it last year for US$44 billion.
-
Bolivian EV startup hopes tiny car will make it big in lithium-rich country
The 'Doctor in your house' program was launched last month by Bolivia's capital of La Paz using a fleet of six EV's manufactured by Quantum Motors, the country's sole producer of electric cars, by a group of entrepreneurs who believe EVs will transform the auto industry in Bolivia, a lithium-rich country, where cheap, subsidized imported gasoline is still the norm.
Lifestyle
-
Daughters without moms find support in each other's grief
There are many kinds of support these days for children who have lost their mother, from the organized to the grassroots. Grief can be talked about and shared more publicly, experts say, and is acknowledged to last a long time.
-
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
-
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Sports
-
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun, and the NBA is looking into the matter again as well.
-
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
-
Panthers relishing first trip to NHL's conference finals in 27 years
There was a wide range of emotions that the Florida Panthers all enjoyed in the immediate aftermath of securing their first conference finals trip in 27 years. Extreme joy and elation at first. Then a quieter, more contemplative celebration. And then, exhaustion.
Autos
-
Bolivian EV startup hopes tiny car will make it big in lithium-rich country
The 'Doctor in your house' program was launched last month by Bolivia's capital of La Paz using a fleet of six EV's manufactured by Quantum Motors, the country's sole producer of electric cars, by a group of entrepreneurs who believe EVs will transform the auto industry in Bolivia, a lithium-rich country, where cheap, subsidized imported gasoline is still the norm.
-
Tennessee company refuses U.S. request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.
-
Tesla to recall 1.1 million cars in China over potential safety risks, Chinese regulator says
Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country's top market regulator said on Friday.