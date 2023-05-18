Turkish candidate Kilicdaroglu hardens stance before runoff against Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main challenger in Turkiye's presidential race shifted gear and adopted a more nationalist and hard-line stance on Thursday, vowing to send back millions of refugees if he is elected and rejecting any possibility of negotiating for peace with Kurdish militants.
Voters in Turkiye will head back to the polls on May 28 for a runoff election after neither Erdogan nor his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, won more than 50% of the votes in Sunday's first round.
The election will decide whether the country remains under the increasingly authoritarian president for a third decade, or can embark on a more democratic course that the opposition has promised to deliver.
Erdogan had faced electoral headwinds because of the cost-of-living crisis and criticism over the government's response to a devastating earthquake in February. But with his alliance retaining its hold on the parliament, Erdogan is now in a good position to win in the second round.
Kilicdaroglu, the soft-mannered joint candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, had led a highly positive and uniting campaign, mostly on promises to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding. He had also campaigned on a pledge to repair an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.
Many of the rallies of his pro-secular main opposition party, Republican People's Party, or CHP, had ended with Kilicdaroglu making a heart shape with his hands.
This week, however, the 74-year-old politician hardened his rhetoric in an apparent effort to appeal to nationalist voters, including those who voted for a third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan.
Ogan, who received 5.2% of the votes and is backed by an anti-migrant party, has said he would consider sending migrants back by force if necessary.
"Erdogan! You did not protect the borders or the honor of the country. You brought in more than 10 million refugees," Kilicdaroglu said in an address at his party's headquarters. "You have turned your own citizens into refugees. I declare that as soon as I come to power, I will send all refugees back home. Period."
Amid rising anti-migrant sentiment in the country, Kilicdaroglu had previously said he intended to repatriate refugees within two years by creating favorable conditions for their return. Turkiye is ranked as the country hosting the largest number of refugees, including at least 3.7 million Syrians.
The CHP leader also hit back at Erdogan, who had portrayed Kilicdaroglu as colluding with "terrorists" after he received the backing of the country's pro-Kurdish party. With Erdogan controlling mainstream media in the country, analysts say that narrative seems to have resonated with nationalist voters who shied away from backing Kilicdaroglu, fearing he wouldn't be tough enough against terrorism.
"Unfortunately, an election process that should have been a democracy festival ... was overshadowed by Erdogan's campaigns of lies and slander," Kilicdaroglu said.
"Weren't you the one who was sitting at the table with terrorist organizations, making secret bargains with terrorist organizations behind closed doors? I declare to all of my citizens that I have never sat down with terrorist organizations, and I will never do. Period," he said.
He was referring to peace efforts between Erdogan's government and the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which collapsed in 2015. The PKK, which has waged an insurgency in southeast Turkiye since 1984, is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.
Preliminary results showed that Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote on Sunday, while Kilicdaroglu grabbed 44.9%. Ogan hasn't yet endorsed Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu for the runoff, though it wasn't clear what proportion of his supporters would vote for his preferred candidate in the second round.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act.
Prince Harry and Meghan's run from paparazzi is another episode in battle royale with the media
The latest chapter in the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's treatment by the tabloid media would likely only fuel Harry's fury at the media as well as his greatest fear that his wife could meet the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral begins for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller, killed in the line of duty
Family, friends and thousands of police officers from across Canada are gathered at the Canadian Tire Centre to remember fallen OP Sgt. Eric Mueller.
-
Ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act.
-
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
-
Smoky conditions remain in much of Alberta with continued heat, dryness expected
Special air quality statements from Environment Canada continue to cover most of Alberta as smoky air blankets much of the province.
-
Calgary's air quality, impacted by wildfire smoke, expected to improve
Calgary remains under a special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke, but Environment and Climate Change Canada suggests the situation could get better on Thursday.
-
No end in sight to heated standoff in Newfoundland and Labrador's crab fishery
The union representing fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador says a bitter standoff in the province's valuable crab fishery is no closer to a resolution six weeks into the fight.
World
-
Israeli crowds chant racist slogans, taunt Palestinians during Jerusalem march
Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some of them chanting 'Death to Arabs' and other racist slogans, paraded on Thursday through the main Palestinian thoroughfare of Jerusalem's Old City, in an annual display that caused new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the tense city.
-
Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan's home as deadline for him to hand over suspects expires
Pakistani police kept up their siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside expired on Thursday.
-
Turkish candidate Kilicdaroglu hardens stance before runoff against Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main challenger in Turkiye's presidential race shifted gear and adopted a more nationalist and hard-line stance on Thursday, vowing to send back millions of refugees if he is elected and rejecting any possibility of negotiating for peace with Kurdish militants.
-
Effort to expel Santos falters as Republicans vote to send measure to Ethics Committee
A resolution to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress was referred to the House Ethics Committee on Wednesday as Republicans successfully sidestepped an effort to force them into a vote that could have narrowed their already slim four-seat majority.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Colombian government official 'confident' four children were found alive days after jungle crash
A Colombian government official is 'very confident' four children were found alive 17 days after their plane crashed in the Amazon jungle but is awaiting further proof.
-
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas, as agency seeks to ease crowding
An 8-year-old girl died Wednesday in Border Patrol custody, authorities said, a rare occurrence that comes as the agency struggles with overcrowding. The child and her family were being held at a station in Harlingen, Texas, in Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.
Politics
-
'Fake job:' Poilievre won't meet foreign interference special rapporteur
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he chose not to meet former governor general David Johnston, who is investigating allegations of China's meddling in Canada's elections and other matters.
-
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
-
Trudeau arrives in Japan for G7 summit amid geopolitical tensions with China, Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 Leaders' Summit, where he's expected to push for increased co-operation on global and economic security to guard against geopolitical instability and the threat of climate change.
Health
-
Vaping among high school students dropped to 24 per cent, says Health Canada
New data released by Health Canada shows vaping among high school students decreased from 29 per cent in the 2018-19 school year to 24 per cent in 2021-22.
-
Lack of sleep in male military population linked to obesity: study
A new study from Statistics Canada finds that males in the Canadian military are more likely to be at risk for obesity as a result of poor sleep.
-
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells abortion and 'morning after' pills.
Sci-Tech
-
'Largest underwater scanning project in history' gives never-before-seen view of Titanic
A new underwater scanning project may provide answers to some of the remaining questions regarding the1912 sinking of the Titanic that killed more than 1,500 people.
-
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
-
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
Entertainment
-
'Indiana Jones' debut is one of the most anticipated moments at Cannes Film Festival
Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford will swing into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.
-
Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford break up
Billie Eilish is looking to the future as she moves on from her relationship with singer-songwriter Jesse Rutherford.
-
The joke that cost $2 million: China imposes huge fine for comedian's army-themed quip
A joke by a Chinese stand-up comedian that loosely referenced a slogan used to describe the country’s military has cost an entertainment firm more than US$2 million after it was slapped with enormous fines by authorities.
Business
-
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies
Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation as 'the grave dancer' for his ability to revive moribund properties has died due to complications from a recent illness. He was 81.
-
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street rises, adding to winning week
Stocks are drifting higher Thursday after more companies reported better profits than expected, while yields climbed after a Federal Reserve official cautioned the end to its interest-rate hikes may not arrive as early as Wall Street hoped.
-
Major data breach at one of Canada's largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
Lifestyle
-
'The damn phone': Quebec conductor's plea immortalized in orchestra merch
It's a phrase not soon to be forgotten by fans of The Philadelphia Orchestra, where conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin lectured his audience after their ringing cellphones interrupted the show -- multiple times. During a May 7 concert, after a ringtone pierced through the air midway through Bruckner's Symphony No. 9 -- for the second time -- Nezet-Seguin decided he'd had enough.
-
-
Hiking 101: Here's what to bring for a summer hike in Canada
One outdoor enthusiast shares the simple steps to prepare for a hike, even if you live in the city.
Sports
-
Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw
While warming up in the outfield before the Arizona Diamondbacks' game at Oakland on Wednesday, pitcher Zac Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, killing the animal.
-
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
-
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury, and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.