Turkey's Erdogan warns against spreading Ukraine conflict to NATO, exacerbating war

Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday any steps that would exacerbate the war in Ukraine and possibly spread the conflict to NATO must be avoided, adding he would host Russian President Vladimir Putin after elections later this month.
NATO member Turkey supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.
But it also maintains cordial relations with Russia and regularly speaks with both sides in the conflict. It has provided Ukraine with military and political support but also opposes sanctions on Moscow.
Speaking at a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner with foreign ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan said Ankara would continue to work to revive the defunct Black Sea grain deal it brokered between Moscow and Kyiv with the United Nations.
"While putting forth our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, we have already said that peace plans excluding Russia will not yield any results," Erdogan said, in a reference to a planned Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland later this year, which Russia will not attend.
"We are working to re-establish navigational safety in the Black Sea and ensure grain trade can be done safely. We believe steps that would exacerbate conflicts in the region, that would spread to NATO as well must be avoided," he added.
Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western allies should not rule out deploying troops to Ukraine. However, most allies and NATO's chief have distanced themselves from the idea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Istanbul last week and Erdogan offered to host a Ukraine-Russia peace summit. He said on Tuesday that Putin would visit Turkey after elections in March, without elaborating.
The Kremlin has previously said Putin's visit to Turkey will be after Russia elections on March 15-17. Turks will also go to polls on March 31 for nationwide municipal elections.
Turkey hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2022 but has since complained that no diplomatic step has been taken to advance these discussions. It has repeatedly offered to host further talks, saying a summit of leaders was needed.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the sides must start considering ceasefire talks, but that this should not mean the recognition of Russia's occupation.
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
An investigation into the statutory release of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has released 14 recommendations for the Correctional Service of Canada and the parole board.
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed 'photogate' — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
Two males are dead following a shooting in Regent Park, say police.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Two top Kansas Republican Party officials are facing internal calls to resign over a viral online video showing people at a fundraiser kicking and beating a mannequin wearing a mask of U.S. President Joe Biden, underscoring the national GOP's deep divisions and problems winning over suburban voters.
To former U.S. President Donald Trump, Viktor Orban is 'fantastic,' Xi Jinping is 'brilliant,' Kim Jong Un is 'an OK guy' and, most alarmingly, he allegedly said Adolf Hitler 'did some good things' -- a worldview that would reverse decades-old U.S. foreign policy in a second term should he win November’s presidential election, multiple former senior advisers told CNN.
The pilot of a terrifying flight from Australia to New Zealand told those on board he temporarily lost control of his Boeing 787 after one of its instruments failed, a passenger said Monday, as authorities investigate what caused a sudden drop that threw travellers around the cabin, injuring dozens.
Canada is welcoming the news that Ariel Henry, Haiti's unelected prime minister, has agreed to leave office as Caribbean leaders scramble to find ways to help stabilize a country overrun by gang violence.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse on April 8, including where it will be visible and what to expect.
We've all seen those white streaks trailing behind jets, creating stripes against the blue sky. But what are they?
This ain’t Texas, but it is country music and we may be about to witness one Queen paying tribute to another.
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Alberta's electricity market is headed for a major shakeup, and some industry players are fearful that a lengthy period of uncertainty could scare away badly needed investment in power generation.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
'Ireland, we are at war,' UFC star Conor McGregor declared to his millions of social media followers on November 22, 2023.
All-star goalie Thatcher Demko was absent from Vancouver Canucks practice Tuesday, days after suddenly leaving a game.
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
