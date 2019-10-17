

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press





Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the United States has accepted "the importance and functionality" of a "safe zone" long-pushed by Turkey and says Turkish Armed Forces will control such a zone under an agreement reached with the United States.

Cavusoglu on Thursday insisted that Turkey had agreed to a "pause" in fighting, rejecting the term cease-fire, which he said is only possible between "two legitimate sides."

"We will only halt our operation after the terrorist elements depart," northeast Syria, Cavusoglu added.

Cavusoglu added: "The pause does not mean that our soldiers and our forces will withdraw. We remain there and continue to be there."

Cavusoglu spoke Thursday following more than four hours of talks between delegations headed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence on Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria.