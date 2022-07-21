Turkey denies carrying out deadly strikes in northern Iraq
Turkey denies carrying out deadly strikes in northern Iraq
Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday rejected accusations that the country's military carried out deadly artillery strikes on tourists in northern Iraq, as the families of those killed laid their dead to rest.
In an interview with Turkish state broadcaster TRT, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey was willing to co-operate with Iraqi authorities to shed light on the "treacherous attack."
"According to the information we received from the Turkish Armed Forces, we did not conduct any attack against civilians," Cavusoglu said. "Our fight in Iraq has always been against the (banned Kurdistan Workers Party) PKK terrorist organization."
"We reject the accusations that have been leveled against Turkey before the smoke screen has been lifted," Cavusoglu said, adding that Turkey believed the attack was aimed at preventing Turkish military operations in the region.
"Iraqi authorities must not fall into this trap," he said.
Caskets carrying the bodies of those killed in artillery strikes on Wednesday were transported from the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run northern region to the capital, Baghdad, for burial. At least four artillery shells struck the resort area of Barakh in the Zakho district in the Kurdish region.
Iraq's military said eight people were killed in the attack, but nine caskets were loaded onto the military plane on Thursday. Over 20 people were wounded.
The region's President Nechirvan Barzani laid a wreath over one casket and helped carry it on board the military plane. Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein was also present.
In Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi received the dead at the airport and met with the families of those killed, according to a statement from his office. He offered his condolences and promised to follow up on their condition and of the wounded, providing them with medical care.
All of the casualties were Iraqi citizens. A child was among the victims.
The incident is testing ties between Iraq and Turkey -- two countries that share deep economic ties but are divided over security issues related to Kurdish insurgents operating in Iraq, oil trading with the Kurdish region and water-sharing.
The Turkish Embassy in Iraq announced on its Facebook page that visa appointments had been cancelled for the day. A small protest broke out in the former headquarters of the Turkish mission in the Baghdad neighbourhood of Waziriah.
The Iraqi government, which condemned the attack as "flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty," convened an emergency national security meeting, summoned Turkey's ambassador to Baghdad and ordered a pause in dispatching a new Iraqi ambassador to Ankara.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi accused Turkey of ignoring "Iraq's continuous demands to refrain from military violations against Iraqi territory and the lives of its people."
Cavusoglu said Turkey had offered to bring the wounded to Turkey for treatment.
Turkey frequently carries out airstrikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives targeting elements of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK. And though civilians, mostly local villagers, have been killed in the past, Wednesday's attack marked the first time that tourists were killed.
In April, Turkey launched its latest offensive, named Operation Claw Lock, in northern Iraq -- part of a series of cross-border operations that started in 2019 to combat PKK, which has bases in the mountainous region.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, and has led an insurgency in southeastern Turkey since 1984 that has killed tens of thousands of people.
Ankara has pressed Baghdad to root out PKK elements from the northern region. Iraq, in turn, has said Turkey's ongoing attacks are in breach of its sovereignty.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
New service aims to match living kidney donors with Canadians in need of life-saving transplants
Canadians in dire need of a kidney now have a chance to directly appeal to potential living donors thanks to a new service that lets them share their photos and life stories in hopes of finding a transplant match.
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 degrees in parts of Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.
Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
Canada
-
Up to 1,000 Hells Angels are gathering in Toronto today. Here's what you need to know
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members is set to roll through Toronto's east end for a memorial ride Thursday morning.
-
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
-
Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 degrees in parts of Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.
-
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
-
'A personal journey': People travelling great distances to see Pope Francis
Thousands of people are to travel by bus, plane and even boat in the coming days to attend events during the historic papal visit to Canada. Pope Francis is set to land in Edmonton on Sunday before going to Quebec City on Wednesday and Iqaluit on Friday. The visit is to include public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.
-
Warming temperatures expected to fuel B.C. wildfire activity this weekend
As temperatures heat up across British Columbia, the wildfire situation is becoming more of a concern.
World
-
Turkey denies carrying out deadly strikes in northern Iraq
Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday rejected accusations that the country's military carried out deadly artillery strikes on tourists in northern Iraq, as the families of those killed laid their dead to rest.
-
Two contenders battle for Conservative votes in U.K. leader race
The two candidates vying to become Britain's next prime minister began a head-to-head battle Thursday for the votes of Conservative Party members who will choose the country's new leader.
-
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, making him the second U.S. president to get the virus and underscoring the extent to which the virus has infiltrated American society.
-
Steve Bannon's defence to begin in ex-Trump adviser's trial
Steve Bannon's lawyers are expected Thursday to begin their defence of the former adviser to then-U.S. President Donald Trump as Bannon's contempt of Congress trial enters a new phase.
-
Showing war's toll, Ukraine first lady appeals for more arms
Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska appealed face to face to U.S. lawmakers Wednesday for more air defense systems to help guard her country's skies, in an unsparing Capitol address showing the blood-stained baby strollers and small crumpled bodies left by Russian bombardment.
-
Funeral held for Ivana Trump; ex-president pays tribute
Ivana Trump, the 1980s style icon and businesswoman lived a "beautiful life," the former president recalled as loved ones paid final respects to her Wednesday.
Politics
-
Conservative Party of Canada decides to hold third leadership debate in August
The Conservative Party of Canada has decided to hold a third debate in the contest to become its next leader. Members of the leadership election organizing committee met Wednesday and decided to host another following a survey the party sent out to members last week in which 24,000 responded, according to a party spokesman.
-
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
-
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Health
-
New service aims to match living kidney donors with Canadians in need of life-saving transplants
Canadians in dire need of a kidney now have a chance to directly appeal to potential living donors thanks to a new service that lets them share their photos and life stories in hopes of finding a transplant match.
-
Review underway after death in B.C. town without ambulance or emergency department: mayor
A senior in B.C.’s Interior died after going into cardiac arrest while the only ambulance was dispatched to another town and the hospital’s emergency department was closed.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.
-
Russian and European astronauts to conduct rare joint spacewalk
Two astronauts — one European and one Russian — will put on puffy white spacesuits and exit the airlock on the International Space Station for a spacewalk on Thursday, marking the first time in more than 20 years such a joint endeavour has taken place.
-
NASA aiming for late August test flight of giant moon rocket
On the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, NASA announced Wednesday it's shooting for a late August launch of its giant, new moon rocket.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis
Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
-
Netflix's vision for the future of streaming: More expensive or less convenient
Netflix lost roughly a million customers last quarter — the most in the company's 25-year history. But it stopped the bleeding in a nightmarish year, and the company believes that its new long-term initiatives will boost sales and subscribers.
-
Delfonics lead singer William 'Poogie' Hart dead at 77
William "Poogie" Hart, a founder of the Grammy-winning trio the Delfonics who helped write and sang a soft lead tenor on such classic "Sound of Philadelphia" ballads as "La-La (Means I Love You)" and "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)," has died. He was 77.
Business
-
EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion
The European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine on Thursday after the bloc's 27 members backed measures that include a ban on gold imports and tighter export controls on some high-technology goods.
-
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
-
How to know when it's time to quit your job
Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.
Lifestyle
-
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
-
This Asian country is betting on fermented horse milk to attract tourists
Kyrgyzstan is seeking to attract more tourists by promoting its traditional kumis - fermented mare's milk - which locals drink and bathe in and say is good for their health.
-
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Sports
-
Vancouver council OKs next step in 2030 Olympic bid
A Vancouver council committee has voted in favour of continuing to help four Indigenous nations win the bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
-
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
-
Chris Froome out of Tour de France with COVID-19
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome pulled out of cycling's biggest race on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Autos
-
Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port
Truckers protesting a state labour law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday.
-
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race
NASCAR is bringing an unprecedented street race to downtown Chicago next year during its 75th season in yet another radical change to its once staid schedule.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.