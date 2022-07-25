Tunisians vote on proposal to give president more power

Tunisians vote on proposal to give president more power

A rally against Tunisian President Kais Saied on the anniversary of Tunisia's independence in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 20, 2022. (Hassene Dridi / AP) A rally against Tunisian President Kais Saied on the anniversary of Tunisia's independence in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 20, 2022. (Hassene Dridi / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social