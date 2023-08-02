Tunisia's president sacks prime minister, the first woman to hold that job in an Arab League nation

Former Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane speaks during a press conference in Tunis, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tunisian President Kais Saied had appointed the engineering school professor as Tunisia's first female prime minister in September 2021. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Former Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane speaks during a press conference in Tunis, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tunisian President Kais Saied had appointed the engineering school professor as Tunisia's first female prime minister in September 2021. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social