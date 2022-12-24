Tunisia's political experiment threatens economic collapse
Tunisia's increasingly authoritarian president appears determined to upend the country's political system. The strategy is not only threatening a democracy once seen as a model for the Arab world, experts say it is also sending the economy toward a tailspin.
The International Monetary Fund has frozen an agreement meant to help the government get loans to pay public sector salaries and fill budget gaps aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Foreign investors are pulling out of Tunisia, and ratings agencies are on alert. Inflation and joblessness are on the rise, and many Tunisians, once proud of their country's relative prosperity, now struggle to make ends meet.
An election debacle a week ago has made matters worse: Just 11% of voters took part in a first-round vote for a new parliament meant to replace a legislature disbanded last year by President Kais Saied. Opposition figures, including from the popular Islamist movement Ennahdha, are demanding that he step down, and unions are threatening a general strike.
Saied himself designed the elections to replace and reshape the parliament, as part of broad reforms that bolster his powers and that he says will solve Tunisia's multiple crises. But voter disillusionment with the ruling class amid dire economic troubles contributed to a near-boycott of the election.
Tunisia's Western allies, like the United States and France, have expressed concern and urged the president to forge an inclusive political dialogue that would benefit the sluggish economy. Tunisia was the birthplace of Arab Spring democratic uprisings 12 years ago.
Saied rejected criticism over the low voter turnout, saying what really matters is the second round of voting Jan. 19. He says his reforms are needed to rid the country of the corrupt political class and Tunisia's foreign enemies. He lashed out at his political foes in the Ennahdha party, which had the largest number of lawmakers in the previous parliament, and ordered the arrest this week of its vice-president and former Prime Minister Ali Larayedeh on terrorism-related charges.
"Saied seems impervious to criticism and intent on bulldozing his way to a new political system no matter how few Tunisians are engaged in the process," said Monica Marks, a Tunisia expert and professor of Middle East politics at the New York University in Abu Dhabi.
"No Tunisian asked Saied to reinvent the wheel of Tunisian politics, to write a new constitution and revamp the election law," Marks said. "What Tunisians have been asking for is a more respectful government that meets their bread-and-butter needs and gives them economic dignity."
Saied's promises to stabilize the economy helped ensure his landslide victory in the 2019 presidential election.
But he has yet to present an economic recovery plan or strategy for his deeply indebted government to secure funds to pay for food and energy subsidies. The president has sidelined economists in state institutions, stalling the country's budget and souring the environment for foreign investors.
Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of fuel and basic staples like sugar, vegetable oil and rice in recent months. Inflation has reached 9.1%, the highest in three decades, according to the National Institute of Statistics, and unemployment is at 18% percent, according to the World Bank.
"President Saied naively seems to think that if only he can complete his political roadmap, the economy will fix itself," said Geoff Porter, a New York City-based North Africa risk assessment analyst, in a recent brief.
Tunisia reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF on a $1.9 billion loan in October. It would enable the heavily indebted Tunisian government to access loans from other donors over a four-year period in return for sweeping economic reforms that include shrinking the public administration sector -- one of the world's largest -- and a gradual lifting of subsidies.
The agreement was subject to the IMF executive board's approval, scheduled for Dec. 19. The state news agency TAP reported that "the government and the IMF have agreed to postpone" the final decision on the loan to give Tunisian officials "more time to present a new reform plan for the country's sluggish economy."
Tunisia desperately needs access to the special drawing rights in order to avoid defaulting on external debt and to stabilize the economy, Porter said. He added: "Without the IMF funds, Tunisia's economic freefall will accelerate."
Foreign investors operating in Tunisia are worried.
Pharmaceutical manufacturers Novartis, Bayer and GlaxoSmithKline are leaving the country because they are not getting paid by the insufficiently funded state pharmaceutical distributor.
Royal Dutch Shell, which operates two gas fields that accounted for 40% of Tunisia's domestic production, announced in November it will exit Tunisia by year's end. Despite hype over the country's hydrogen sector, nothing has been done to attract investors as the country's regulatory institutions are paralyzed by Saied's political moves, Porter said.
The president has also lost the tentative support of the country's powerful trade union, the UGTT, for the IMF-prescribed reform plan in exchange for a bailout.
UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi agreed with the government in August to discuss a new "social contract" to help Tunisians in financial distress, the state TAP news agency reported. But Taboubi, whose influential union represents 67% of Tunisia's work force, mainly employed in the public sector, recently pulled back on his commitment. He renewed his opposition to the IMF's main demands to receive a loan program: a public sector wage freeze and restructuring of state-owned enterprises.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
EXPLAINED | Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal, the process of excising fat from the cheeks, has become a hot-button topic on social media after several celebrities were rumoured to have had the procedure, and it has sparked both supporters and detractors to share their views and experiences.
Canada
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
-
Many Quebecers will spend Christmas without electricity because of the storm
Many Quebecers are likely to spend Christmas without power as a major winter storm hits Quebec and Ontario, causing numerous power outages, road closures, multiple vehicle collisions and airport delays and cancellations.
-
Paradox between warming climate and intense snowstorms, say scientists
There is a complex, counterintuitive relationship between rising global temperatures and the likelihood of increasingly intense snowstorms across Canada, scientists explain.
-
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
World
-
Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs
The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.
-
Tunisia's political experiment threatens economic collapse
Tunisia's increasingly authoritarian president appears determined to upend the country's political system. The strategy is not only threatening a democracy once seen as a model for the Arab world, experts say it is also sending the economy toward a tailspin.
-
'A sight of absolute devastation': 8 killed as truck with liquified gas explodes in South Africa
A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday, officials said.
-
Serial Killer dubbed 'The Serpent,' who murdered Canadian, arrives in France from Nepal
Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, suspected in the deaths of at least 20 tourists around Asia in the 1970s, arrived in Paris as a free man Saturday after being released from a life sentence in a Nepal prison.
-
Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural centre in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated.
-
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
-
Whistleblower group criticizes federal review of wrongdoing disclosure regime
An advocacy group for those who reveal wrongdoing says it cannot support a new task force looking at the federal whistleblowing regime because it lacks someone with "lived experience" as an actual whistleblower.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Health
-
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
-
Nurse becomes a living organ donor for her mom -- twice
Marzena Stasieluk needed a new kidney. She'd been diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015, and ultimately needed dialysis, a grueling process where a machine did the work her kidneys could no longer do. Her daughter Jennifer, a nurse, stepped up.
-
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won't cause abortion
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
-
Canadian authors Kate Beaton, Emily St. John Mandel make Obama's best books list
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has included works by Canadians Kate Beaton and Emily St. John Mandel on his list of favourite books of the year.
-
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
Business
-
TC Energy: U.S. regulators approve reopening of Kansas pipeline
The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred.
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Lifestyle
-
Nurse becomes a living organ donor for her mom -- twice
Marzena Stasieluk needed a new kidney. She'd been diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015, and ultimately needed dialysis, a grueling process where a machine did the work her kidneys could no longer do. Her daughter Jennifer, a nurse, stepped up.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal, the process of excising fat from the cheeks, has become a hot-button topic on social media after several celebrities were rumoured to have had the procedure, and it has sparked both supporters and detractors to share their views and experiences.
-
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
Sports
-
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
-
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
-
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list Friday night, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.