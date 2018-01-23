Tsunami warning issued for B.C. coast after large earthquake hits near Alaska
A map from the USGS shows where an earthquake struck near Alaska, prompting a tsunami warning for B.C.'s coast
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 5:06AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 5:28AM EST
KODIAK, Alaska - A tsunami warning has been posted for the coast of British Columbia and Alaska following a powerful earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake has a preliminary reading of 8.2 and struck 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, at a depth of about 10 kilometres.
Environment Canada says the tsunami warning covers the Central Coast and Northeast Vancouver Island coast, including Kitimat Bella Coola and Port Hardy
The weather agency says people in coastal areas are at risk and should move to high ground now and heed further instruction from local authorities.
More to come.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- At least 16 hurt after volcano erupts near Japan ski resort
- Earthquake shakes Indonesian island of Java, buildings sway in Jakarta
- Pakistani women speak out on abuse after girl's murder
- London firefighters evacuate Charing Cross railway station over gas leak
- Tsunami warning issued for B.C. coast after large earthquake hits near Alaska