

The Associated Press





ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coastal zones of southern Alaska following an earthquake that rocked buildings in downtown Anchorage.

The centre said Friday that the warning was in effect for parts of the state's Cook Inlet and the southern Kenai peninsula.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centred about 7 miles (12 kilometres) north of Alaska's largest city.

An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-storey building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

Shortly after the quake, a tsunami warning was issued for the southern Alaska coastal areas of Cook's Inlet and part of the Kenai peninsula.

The warning means tsunami waves are expected.

U.S. Geological Survey initially said it was a 6.7 magnitude earthquake and later boosted the magnitude to 7.0