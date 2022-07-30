Truss surges ahead, wins key backers in U.K. Conservative leadership race

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks at a hustings event at the Pavilion conference centre at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Thursday July 28, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks at a hustings event at the Pavilion conference centre at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Thursday July 28, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social