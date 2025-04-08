ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

World shares advance, led by 6% jump in Tokyo as markets calm somewhat after Trump's tariff shocks

By The Associated Press

Published

A man walks by monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.