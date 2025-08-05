ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

U.S. to initially impose ‘small tariff’ on pharma imports, Trump says

By Reuters

Published

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before he boards Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.