ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

U.S. retail sales rise 1.4 per cent in March as shoppers stock up on big ticket items ahead of tariffs

By The Associated Press

Published

Customers shop televisions at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.