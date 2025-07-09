ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

U.S. Fed minutes likely to shine light on divide over tariffs, rates outlook

By Reuters

Published

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.