ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

U.S. businesses scramble to contain fallout from Trump’s tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Isaac Arguelles stocks Mexican-grown green onions at a market as tariffs against Mexico go into effect Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.